ETV Bharat / international

'I Was Told They Made A Mistake': Trump, Other World Leaders Slam Deadly Russian Strike On Ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's missile attack that killed at least 20 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025. ( AP )

Sumy: World leaders condemned a Russian missile strike on Ukraine on Sunday, one of the deadliest attacks in months, while US President Donald Trump called it a "horrible thing" and a "mistake".

Two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the northeastern city of Sumy, close to the Russian border, on Sunday morning, killing at least 34 people and wounding more than 100 others, Ukrainian authorities said.

The strike came two days after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and push Trump's efforts to end the more than three-year war.

"I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing," US President Trump told reporters on board Air Force One while headed back to Washington on Sunday evening.

Asked to clarify what he meant by a "mistake", Trump said that "they made a mistake... you're gonna ask them" -- without specifying who or what he was referring to.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the attack "horrifying" and a "tragic reminder of why President Trump and his administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Trump to visit his country to better understand the devastation wrought by Russia's invasion.

"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," he said according to a transcript of an interview broadcast on CBS.

Zelensky stressed that the attack occurred on Palm Sunday, a major Christian feast. "Only completely deranged scum can do something like this," he said in his Sunday evening address. Emergency services said the missiles killed 34 people, including two children, and wounded 117, including 15 children.

People ran for cover amid burning cars and the dead were seen covered in silver sheets at the scene where rescuers worked through the rubble of a building near a destroyed trolleybus. Zelensky said eight injured people were in serious condition.