World Leaders Condemn Kashmir Terror attack, Extend Unstinting Support To India

US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image Credit: Reuters/ANI/X/@MFARussia)

New Delhi: World leaders strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and extended unstinting support to India, with US President Donald Trump stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies.

Strong messages of condemnation of the terror attack came from leaders in different parts of the world, including the US, Russia, UAE, Israel, Singapore, France and Iran. Trump said the United States stands strongly with India against terrorism.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a visit to India, extended his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," Vance said in a post on X.

The US State Department also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir. "Nothing can justify such a heinous act, killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable," it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi over the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the Russian Embassy, President Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Esteemed Mrs President, Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians -- citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," President Putin said.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent people. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was deeply saddened by the terror attack and expressed solidarity with the government and people of India.

"Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims. Italy expresses its closeness to the families affected, the injured, the Government and all the Indian people," she said in a post on X.

Iran strongly condemned the terror attack and extended condolences to the government and people of India.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured," the Iranian Embassy said in a post on X.

Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, said his country stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

"Strong condemnation of the dastardly attack in Jammu & Kashmir. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. France stands in solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. #Pahalgam," he said in a post on X.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar extended his country's support to India in the fight against terrorism.

"Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in J-K, which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror," Reuven Azar said in a post on X.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, expressed shock over the attack, offering condolences to the families of the injured and deceased.

"Shocked to hear of the reprehensible attack on innocent tourists in #Pahalgam, J&K. Our thoughts are with the family of the injured and deceased. HC Wong," Singapore in India said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister reached Srinagar in the evening for the security review meeting.

He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared. Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing," the Home Minister said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also briefed the Union Home Minister over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials were also present at the meeting.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Candle marches were organised at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence, terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised and casualty evacuation commenced," Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

"In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, a candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by the local populace. A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice," it added.