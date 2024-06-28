ETV Bharat / international

World Industrial Design Day: Origin, Theme And Trends In 2024

World Industrial Design Day, which was first established in 2008 celebrates the power of industrial design and its merits in improving the quality of life through innovative products, systems, services, and experiences.

Representational picture
Representational picture (Getty)

Hyderabad: Observed annually on 29 June, World Industrial Design Day (WIDD) celebrates and recognizes the power of design to strengthen economic, social, cultural, and environmental development around the world. Established in 2008, it represents the first international day of observance created uniquely to highlight the merits of the industrial design profession and its impact on quality of life. As an open-source programme, WIDD engages the global design community under the banner of a different theme each year, encouraging the development of design-led events, activities, workshops, competitions and exhibits.


Origins of World Industrial Design Day

The International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (ICSID) initiated World Industrial Design Day in 2007, with the first official celebration taking place in 2008. The date, June 29th, was chosen to commemorate the establishment of ICSID in 1957, symbolizing the organization's dedication to advancing industrial design on a global scale. Since then, World Industrial Design Day has become a significant event for designers, educators, businesses, and design enthusiasts around the world.


Let’s Get Emotional

The theme of World Industrial Design Day 2024 organized by World Design Organization (WDO) is Let’s Get Emotional!

The theme aims to recognize the ways in which designers can showcase their ability to leverage their emotional connection to the communities and individuals they design for, makes for, better products, services, and experiences.


What is Industrial Design?

Industrial Design is a strategic problem-solving process that drives innovation, builds business success, and leads to a better quality of life through innovative products, systems, services, and experiences. Industrial Design bridges the gap between what is and what’s possible. It is a trans-disciplinary profession that harnesses creativity to resolve problems and co-create solutions with the intent of making a product, system, service, experience or a business, better. At its heart, Industrial Design provides a more optimistic way of looking at the future by reframing problems as opportunities. It links innovation, technology, research, business, and customers to provide new value and competitive advantage across economic, social, and environmental spheres.


Industrial design trends in 2024

In industrial design, keeping up with the latest trends helps you to stay ahead of the competition and ensure that your products will be relevant and fresh for your customers.


Sustainable Design: Manufacturers and designers are increasingly incorporating eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and optimising production processes to minimise their environmental impact.


Minimalism and Simplicity: Simplicity and minimalism are enduring trends that continue to gain momentum. Consumers are seeking products that are easy to use, visually uncluttered, and focused on essential features . This approach to design prioritizes user experience, reducing cognitive load and making products more intuitive and enjoyable to use, as seen in the software industry with minimalist user interfaces.


Biophilic Design: Bringing elements of the natural world into our built environments has been a growing trend in recent years. Biophilic design, which incorporates nature-inspired patterns, materials, and aesthetics into industrial design, is expected to flourish in 2024


Emotional Design: Emotional design focuses on creating products that evoke positive emotions and forge meaningful connections with users. In 2024, we can expect to see more products that prioritize emotional engagement, using elements like color, texture, form, and storytelling to create a sense of joy, comfort, and delight.


3D Printing and Customisation: Advancements in 3D printing technology are constantly opening up exciting new possibilities for industrial designers. New materials are released every week, with new 3D printing processes seemingly being released every other week. It is truly a booming market.


Smart and Connected Products: The Internet of Things (IoT) has been transforming the product design landscape, and in 2024, we can expect to see an even greater proliferation of smart and connected products. These devices leverage advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud connectivity to offer enhanced functionality, convenience, and personalized experiences.


Augmented and Virtual Reality: Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies are transforming the way we interact with products and services in 2024. These immersive technologies are being integrated into a wide range of products, from gaming and entertainment to education and training


Industrial Design in India

In recent years, India has emerged as a prominent hub for industrial design, showcasing a remarkable blend of creativity, innovation, and technical expertise. India boasts a pool of talented top industrial designers who bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to various industries. These designers play a crucial role in enhancing product functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. India is home to many top industrial design companies that have gained recognition for their exceptional work globally.


Top 5 Industrial Design Colleges in India

There are a total 30 industrial design colleges in India, out of which there are 20 private colleges and 10 government-based institutes. Students who have passed the 10+2 pattern of examination are eligible for industrial design courses

IDC IIT Bombay – Industrial Design Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai

Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bangalore

NID Kurukshetra – National Institute of Design Haryana Kurukshetra

World University of Design, Sonipat

VIT Vellore – Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore (Source: Careers360 )


Entrance Examination For Industrial Design

The entrance exam for the course must be taken in order to get admission to any institution or university's Industrial Design programme.

An entrance exam called UCEED, or Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design, is given to students who wish to enrol in the Bachelor of Design programme. To get admitted to the college, candidates must take the exam.

The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED), which is administered to students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in design, is a yearly entrance exam. The candidate is admitted to the college or university after passing the exam.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFT Entrance Exam) is an entrance test used to select candidates for admission to design degrees. The students have been admitted to both undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The Pearl Academy Entrance Exam is a test that applicants must pass in order to be admitted to one of the academy's many campuses. The candidate is admitted to the college after passing the exam.

Industrial design has a broad use in a variety of industries, including furniture, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Industrial designers are essential to the production of products that emphasize aesthetics and user experience while skillfully fusing form and function. The need for industrial designers is rising as innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design become more and more important.

