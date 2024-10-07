World Hydrogen And Fuel Cell Day Addresses Challenges Of Climate Change

New Delhi: Observed on October 8 every year, the World Hydrogen and Fuel Cell (H2FC) Day is a global initiative aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source, along with the versatile technology of fuel cells.

This day serves as a platform to acknowledge the potential of hydrogen and fuel cells in addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

History & Significance

The idea to observe World Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day was initiated by the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), the trade association for the fuel cell and hydrogen energy industry in the US. Subsequently, in June 2015, the US Senate designated October 8 of every year as World Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day.

The H2FC Day emphasises that hydrogen and fuel cells can be used in multiple sectors for transportation, stationary power, and so on enabling energy security, resiliency, in emerging technologies.

Hydrogen

Based on its production methods and the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, Hydrogen is classified into three types including green hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen and grey hydrogen. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water using electricity generated from renewable energy sources. Blue Hydrogen is derived from hydrocarbons like natural gas, but carbon capture is employed to reduce its emission impact. Whereas Grey Hydrogen comes from fossil fuels.

Fuel Cell

A Fuel cell is an electrochemical energy conversion device that utilises Hydrogen and Oxygen to generate electricity, heat and water. It uses the chemical energy of hydrogen or other fuels to cleanly and efficiently produce electricity.

India's National Green Hydrogen Mission

Coinciding with World Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day last year, the Ministry of New And Renewable Energy (MNRE) unveiled the Research & Development (R&D) roadmap for the 'National Green Hydrogen Mission' with a budget of Rs 400 crore. It aims to explore the potential of hydrogen as a green and sustainable energy.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to guide the development of a robust research and development eco-system for the commercialisation of green hydrogen and contribute to India’s ambitious climate and energy goals.