World Humanitarian Day 2024 - '#Act For Humanity'

Hyderabad: The World Humanitarian Day is observed every year on August 19. On 19 August 2003, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, killed 22 humanitarian aid workers, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. Five years later, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

Each year, WHD focuses on a theme, bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. WHD is a campaign by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

World Humanitarian Day 2024 Theme: A theme is organised to celebrate any day. Similarly, the theme of World Humanitarian Day for the year 2024 is '#Act For Humanity'.

Purpose of World Humanitarian Day: World Humanitarians Day celebrates the selfless heroes who sacrifice their lives for the service of mankind. Humanitarians are people who have no other purpose than to safeguard and aid society to live a better life. And every year on 19 August, the world comes together to celebrate the honourable work of humanitarians. According to the UN website, "Humanitarians are united by a shared mission to save and protect lives. They will never compromise on humanitarian principles and always strive to make the best decisions for the people they serve."

Humanitarianism During Covid-19: The most accurate example of this was seen during the Covid pandemic that came a few years ago. On one hand, where the entire humanity was in its grip, on the other hand, some special people saved the lives of people without caring about their own lives. These included all those courageous doctors, nurses and especially those extraordinary people who considered humanity supreme and helped the victims in every possible way, who had no relation with them whatsoever.

It is not in the control of humans when and where the fury of nature will suddenly break out. Yes, if something is in our control, then it is only and only to fulfil the duty of humanity. That is why, often when such tragedies knock somewhere, it becomes our duty to go beyond all the restrictions and limits and provide proper help not only to humans but also to animals and birds in trouble. The happiness that comes from such works is the most precious happiness of life.

Health workers put themselves at risk to provide care: Health workers face danger and adversity in order to help others under challenging circumstances, whether it be in a conflict, natural disaster, disease outbreak or resource-poor settings.

Attacks on Aid Workers: Twenty-one years ago, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq killed 22 aid workers and injured hundreds more. The tragedy profoundly changed the way in which humanitarians operate – from being welcomed, to being targeted. Last year was the deadliest year on record for aid workers around the world. According to the Aid Worker Security Database, in 2023, nearly 600 humanitarians faced violent attacks, kidnapping, harassment, intimidation, or threats, including 280 individuals who were killed in the line of duty.

Tragically, this year is already shaping up to be an even deadlier year for aid workers. More than eight months into 2024, we are on track to see even higher numbers, with 173 recorded fatalities to date–an alarming upward trend that shows no signs of stopping. A majority of those killed last year were responding to the conflict in Gaza, which the United Nations recently declared the “most dangerous place in the world for aid workers.”

This mission is important amidst the new threats of terror and violence: According to the United Nations, the work of humanitarian workers is very important amidst the global threats of terror and violence increasing day by day. From Syria to South Sudan and from Maldives to the famine-stricken areas of Africa, the work of humanitarian workers is very important. Amidst the crisis of terror and violence, millions of people around the world struggle every day to get basic necessities like food, water, health and education. To help these people and give it a new dimension, the importance of events like World Humanitarian Day increases.