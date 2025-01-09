ETV Bharat / international

World Hindi Day: Honouring Hindi Language And Its Cultural Significance

World Hindi Day promotes Hindi as a global language. It is one of the most spoken languages in the world and the tongue of many in India. It is not just a language but an emotion. Hindi, which has incorporated words from many languages, has become refined and a very simple and understandable language. From the media to today's writers, everyone is writing in the same language.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) celebrates this day globally by organising various events and activities through Indian embassies and cultural centres in different countries. These events typically include cultural programs, language workshops, seminars, and discussions. The theme for World Hindi Day is 'A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride'. The theme aims to highlight the usage of the Hindi language for linguistic and international exchanges.

The theme for World Hindi Day 2024 was "Hindi – the bridge between traditional knowledge and artificial intelligence". This theme reflects the intention to combine Indian cultural values with modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence.

History

India being a nation of great diversities posed a huge dilemma in front of the drafting committee of the constitution regarding the language that could represent the whole nation. Many significant personalities of that time rallied for Hindi to be chosen as the national language because it was the single largest spoken language of India.

Mahatma Gandhi also professed his wish for Hindustani to be adopted as the national language of India as it was spoken by both the Hindus and the Muslims of the northern part of India.

On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India. Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha proposed Hindi Diwas on the birthday of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who lobbied pan-India in favour of Hindi.

However, it was hard to ignore other significant languages of India and chose Hindi as the national language; consequently, the drafting committee instead adopted Hindi as an official language of India. It is also imperative to apprise that Indian constitution recognises no language as the national language of India and Hindi along with 21 others is an official language of India.

Say with pride 'We are Indians / We are Hindi'

Among the other languages of India, Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages of the world, so the reason behind this is that it is more flexible than other languages in adopting the words of other languages. And most impactable on the other language, because these words are in use among the Sanskrit languages.