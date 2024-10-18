World Guitar Day: Celebrating The Legacy Of The Plucked Stringed Musical Instrument

World Guitar Day was established in 2021 on the initiative of guitarist - composer - professor Yorgos Foudoulis, with the support of UNESCO and other celebrated international organisations. The UN member states has announced that this day will be celebrated worldwide every year on October 18, with the first official celebration in 2021.

Each Institution can celebrate World Guitar Day in its own way and can optionally send its schedule to the coordination team in a timely manner, to be featured in the overall programme. (Alternatively the festive event period may include more days, eg from October 15 to 20).

This day is a unique opportunity to salute the players who have shaped guitar music, to acknowledge the unique spirit of the worldwide guitar playing community and inspire future guitar stars.

Celebration in India: The Guitar School (TGS) India celebrated the World Guitar Day On October 18, 2023. Guitar enthusiasts from all walks of life came together at the TGS India branch. From Bollywood melodies to the electrifying energy of rock and the catchy beats of pop, the guitarists showcased some breathtaking performances.

The special catch was the unforgettable group jam session, where the guitarists played some iconic numbers together. Rahul Sharma, Founder of TGS India, whose passion for music knows no bounds, led the programme with his indomitable spirit. Siddharth Sharma, guitar faculty, also added his unique flair to the evening, making it a night to remember.

Here are some ways to celebrate World Guitar Day:

Organise A Workshop: Teach the basics of guitar playing at a local school or start an online tutorial series. Join a local guitar gang: Try to find locals who are interested in guitar and build a tribe with them. Screen a movie: One can also try screening a movie based on the legacy and history of guitars. For example, the University of Nicosia screened the movie Mangoré for the Love of the Art in 2021. Attend A Gig: Attend an event that celebrates the guitar's legacy, such as a screening of a rockumentary.

History Of Guitar: This is a plucked stringed musical instrument that has its origins in Spain early in the 16th century. The early guitar was narrower and deeper than the modern guitar, with a less pronounced waist.

It was closely related to the vihuela, the guitar-shaped instrument played in Spain in place of the lute. The guitar's fame and popularity knew no bounds during the 17th century as the lute and vihuela declined. It remained an amateur’s instrument from the 17th to early 19th century.

The instrument is widely played in the folk and popular music of several countries including India. In jazz ensembles it is part of the rhythm section and is occasionally played as a solo instrument.