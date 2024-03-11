World Glaucoma Day 2024 - 'Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World'

Hyderabad: World Glaucoma Day is observed on March 12 every year. Glaucoma is the name for a group of eye conditions in which the optic nerve is damaged at the point where it leaves the eye. This nerve carries information from the light sensitive layer in one's eye, the retina, to the brain where it is perceived as a picture.

This can lead to blindness and vision loss. Getting a comprehensive dilated eye exam can help in detecting the presence of glaucoma. One of the most common symptoms of glaucoma is slow vision loss.

History: World Glaucoma Week was initiated to address the increasing prevalence of glaucoma worldwide. As the leading cause of irreversible blindness, it becomes essential to have a dedicated time each year to shed light on this condition. Since its inception, the event has grown tremendously, with many countries participating, advocating for good eye health and providing resources for those affected.

Theme: This year's theme 'Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World' focuses on bringing communities worldwide to fight together against glaucoma blindness.

Significance: The main aim is to help eliminate blindness caused by this disease by raising awareness about it. The day helps to educate people about the serious risk of Glaucoma. It's a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about this leading cause of preventable blindness.

World Glaucoma Week: World Glaucoma Week is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about glaucoma, a group of eye diseases that lead to progressive vision loss due to damage to the optic nerve. Through this week, healthcare professionals, organisations and advocates form around the globe come together to emphasise the importance of regular eye exams and early diagnosis, which can greatly improve the prognosis for those affected. This year the week started from March 10 to 16.

What causes glaucoma? Scientists are not sure what causes the most common types of glaucoma, but many people with glaucoma have high eye pressure. Your eyes produce a fluid called aqueous humor that nourishes them. This liquid flows through your pupil to the front of your eye.

With glaucoma, the resistance increases in your drainage canals. The fluid has nowhere to go, so it builds up in your eye. This excess fluid puts pressure on your eye. Eventually, this elevated eye pressure can damage your optic nerve and lead to glaucoma.

What are the symptoms of glaucoma

Eye pain or pressure

Headaches

Rainbow-colored halos around lights

Low vision, blurred vision, narrowed vision (tunnel vision) or blind spots

Nausea and vomiting

Red eyes

Whitening/haziness of the cornea

Patchy blind spots inside or central vision

How to prevent glaucoma

Catch this silent thief of sight before you lose vision

Taking steroid medicine? Talk with your eye doctor

Eat well to see well

Exercise

Protect your eyes from injury

Avoid head-down positions

Sleep in the right position: If you have glaucoma, avoid sleeping with your eye against the pillow or on your arm

Keep your mouth clean

Manage your blood pressure

Protect your eyes from sunlight

Limiting alcohol consumption



Know the Facts About Glaucoma: