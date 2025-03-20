World Forest Day 2025: Celebrating The Vital Role Of Forests In Climate And Life

Forests cover one-third of the Earth's land mass, serving as critical pillars for both environmental health and human well-being. These ecosystems are not only the home to over half of the world’s terrestrial species but also play a pivotal role in combating climate change through their natural processes of carbon sequestration. Known as forest mitigation, this process is essential in reducing the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, thus averting more extreme global temperature rises.

World Forest Day, celebrated annually on March 21st, is a United Nations initiative to raise awareness about the importance of forests and trees for the survival of humanity and the planet, encouraging global action for their protection and sustainable management.

World Forest Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March the International Day of Forests (IDF) in 2012. The Day celebrates and raises awareness of the importance of all types of forests. On each International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns. The theme for each International Day of Forests is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests.

Theme 2025

The theme for this year is "Forests and Food," which emphasizes the deep connection between forests and global food security.

Why Forests Are Important?

There are so many reasons why we should conserve our forests and keep them standing. Forests provide many of the resources that we use in our daily lives. Many common household items such as furniture and books are derived from forest resources.

Forests are so much more than a bunch of trees!forests are home to 80% of the world’s land-based plant and animal species. The lives of these organisms are all interconnected. Even the dead leaves that litter the forest floor have an important ecological role of replenishing the soil nutrients that plants need to grow. Below the ground, trees use a network of fungi to share nutrients with each other. Because life in the forest is so interdependent, it throws off the balance of the entire ecosystem when one part is lost.

Forests also provide employment and generate income for millions of people worldwide. Many types of jobs depend on forests and their resources, from loggers and construction workers to trekking guides and forest rangers.

It is estimated that about 350 million people around the world live within or near to forests and are highly dependent on them for their livelihoods. This includes millions of indigenous people who are almost entirely dependent on forests for their subsistence and survival.

For many rural communities, forests are their neighborhood “grocery stores.” Forests are an excellent place to forage for wild foods such as berries, mushrooms, leaves, tubers, and nuts; and the wild animals that live in forests are an important source of protein. Forests also play an essential role in food preparation since about one-third of the world’s population uses wood fuel for cooking.

Forests are natural carbon sinks. How we interact with them can either slow or exacerbate the climate crisis. As trees and other plants grow, they absorb carbon dioxide and store it in their trunks, roots, branches, and soils. Each year, the world’s forests absorb 16 billion metric tons of CO2 – that’s more than 40% of global fossil fuel emissions. However, if forests are destroyed then they can actually worsen climate change by releasing more carbon than they absorb

Every year, more than four million people die as a result of outdoor air pollution. Forests help to keep people healthy by purifying the air that we breathe. In addition to absorbing carbon dioxide, trees remove other harmful pollutants from the air and pump out oxygen.

Forests also keep us safe by defending against natural hazards. Trees and other plants help prevent landslides by holding the soil in place and lessening the force of rain on the ground. Similarly, mangrove forests stabilize shorelines and reduce the power of waves. As such, they act as a natural buffer, protecting coastal communities from the damaging effects of storms and tsunamis.

Beyond the necessities, forests are also a source of fun, excitement, and inspiration. Each year, about 8 billion visitors explore the world’s national parks and other protected areas, many of which are forested. From hiking to ziplining to mountain biking, forests are a destination for epic adventures.

Forests are often referred to as “nature’s medicine cabinet.” And for good reason. Forests are the source of many ingredients that are used to create drugs to treat malaria, cancer, and other diseases.

Forests influence the water cycle through a process called transpiration. Trees absorb water through their roots which is later released as water vapor from their leaves. This water vapor accumulates into clouds until it falls down again as rain, snow, or hail. Though evaporation from water bodies accounts for the vast majority of moisture in the atmosphere, transpiration from plants is still significant. For example, a large oak tree can give off 40,000 gallons (151,000 liters) per year.

Forests play an important role in keeping our rivers, streams, lakes, and oceans healthy. Trees and other vegetation improve water quality by reducing soil erosion, decreasing stormwater runoff, and filtering out sediments and chemical pollutants.

Forests and their resources hold significance in many cultures and religions. While some patches of forest are considered to be sacred places, others may serve as venues for cultural events or ceremonies. Specific trees, plants, and animals bear symbolic meaning in certain cultures and are often represented in art, folklore, and traditional practices.

Deforestation and Forest Degradation

Deforestation and forest degradation continue to take place at alarming rates, which contributes significantly to the ongoing loss of biodiversity. Since 1990, it is estimated that 420 million hectares of forest have been lost through conversion to other land uses, although the rate of deforestation has decreased over the past three decades. Between 2015 and 2020, the rate of deforestation was estimated at 10 million hectares per year, down from 16 million hectares per year in the 1990s. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990. (Source: https://www.fao.org/state-of-forests/en/). Around 10 million hectares of land experience deforestation annually, according to the United Nations. Few places across the globe are spared. While the most intense focus on the issue of deforestation has been on tropical locales, such as the Amazon rainforest and Congo Basin, the problem is widespread. Northern forests—in particular, the peat-rich boreal forests in Canada and Russia, the lichen-rich forests of Sweden, and various forests across the western United States, among others—are being damaged as well but without the same scrutiny.

At the 2023 UNs climate conference, governmental officials agreed to a climate road map that emphasized the need to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation by 2030, a goal that’s also part of the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use. The road map to meeting the world’s Paris Agreement commitments, called the Global Stocktake, makes it clear that implementing forest protections against illegal logging and enacting regulations on forestry are essential to achieving a safe and livable future.

Some governments have already made strides toward the 2030 deadline: Nigeria is implementing ambitious biodiversity protections; the European Union is implementing trade standards that address sourcing tied to deforestation and degradation; and the United States announced measures for protecting mature and old-growth trees from logging. In addition, our nation supports the 30x30 initiative, which seeks to protect 30 percent of the world’s natural areas by 2030 while centering Indigenous Peoples; it is also endorsed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. However, with only 13 percent of the U.S. land base currently protected, we need to ramp up government action to implement these commitments.

Forest Cover in India

As per the India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023), the total Forest and Tree cover in India is 8,27,357sq km, which is 25.17 percent of the geographical area of the country. The Forest Cover has an area of about 7,15,343sq km (21.76%) whereas the Tree Cover has an area of 1,12,014 sq km (3.41%).

As compared to assessment of 2021, there is an increase of 1445 sq km in the forest and tree cover of the country which includes 156 sq km increase in the forest cover and 1289 sq km increase in tree cover.

Top four states showing maximum increase in forest and tree cover are Chhattisgarh (684 sq km) followed by Uttar Pradesh (559 sq km), Odisha (559 sq km) and Rajasthan (394 sq km).

Top three states showing maximum increase in forest cover are Mizoram (242 sq km) followed by Gujarat (180 sq km) and Odisha (152 sq km).

Area wise top three states having largest forest and tree cover are Madhya Pradesh (85,724 sq km) followed by Arunachal Pradesh (67,083 sq km) and Maharashtra (65,383 sq km).

India's Integrated Vision for Forests, Food, and Sustainability

In India forests are deeply intertwined with culture, economy, and biodiversity, and their protection is not just an environmental necessity but a fundamental responsibility. In this direction, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and related ministries of Government of India have launched various schemes that link forests to food security, nutrition, and livelihoods.

India’s commitment to forest conservation and sustainable development is evident through various initiatives like the National Agroforestry Policy, Green India Mission, Forest Fire Prevention & Management Scheme, and Van Dhan Yojana. These programs not only help restore and protect forest ecosystems but also enhance livelihoods, promote climate resilience, and strengthen food security.

Plant trees today to celebrate World Forest Day! It's a great way to show our gratitude for all they do for us—and ensure future generations will be able to enjoy the same forest benefits we do.