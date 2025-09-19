ETV Bharat / international

'I'm Not Here To Replace People': Albania's AI Minister Speaks To Parliament

Albania's new AI-generated minister "Diella" speaks during the parliamentary session for the voting of the new government of Albania, in Tirana on September 18, 2025. ( AFP )

Tirana: Albania's new AI-generated minister addressed parliament for the first time on Thursday, defending its role as "not here to replace people, but to help them". The world's first AI government minister was appointed last week by Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"Some have called me 'unconstitutional' because I am not a human being," the AI -- dubbed Diella, or "sun" in Albanian -- told parliament in a video, appearing as a woman dressed in a traditional Albanian costume. It was unclear how the video was generated or the origin of the speech.

"Let me remind you, the real danger to constitutions has never been the machines but the inhumane decisions of those in power," the bot said. Last week Rama said the AI would be entrusted with all decisions on public tenders, making them "100 per cent corruption-free and every public fund submitted to the tender procedure will be perfectly transparent".

Diella was launched in January as an AI-powered virtual assistant to help people use the official e-Albania platform, which provides documents and services. Albania ranks 80th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's corruption index.