WEF Davos Meet Begins With Award For Beckham, Concert On Antarctica

David Beckham speaks as he receives a Crystal Award, at the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum ( AP )

Davos: With a call for 'collaboration for the intelligent age', the World Economic Forum began its annual meeting here on by conferring legendary footballer David Beckham and two others with the prestigious Crystal Awards and an opening concert that brought together classical music and AI-generated visuals to spotlight an urgent environmental crisis facing Antarctica.

Several Indian leaders also reached this ski resort town to participate in the biggest confluence of top global leaders from arenas ranging from the government to businesses to civil society to academia, art and culture.

WEF President and CEO Borge Brense said the meeting is taking place at one of the most uncertain moments in a generation, as new geoeconomic, geopolitical and technological forces reshape our societies.

The dynamic changes taking place are creating both significant challenges to address, as well as important opportunities, particularly regarding fast-evolving technologies, to unlock, he said.

In convening 3,000 leaders from around the world and across the public and private sectors, our aim is to help strengthen or build the collaboration needed for this unique moment, he said in his welcome message for nearly 3,000 leaders from across the globe participating in the five-day meeting that will continue till January 24.

"I look forward to the constructive dialogue that will take place in Davos this week, which I am confident will have an important impact on the year ahead, and beyond," Brense said about the 55th WEF Annual Meeting which has selected 'Collaboration in an intelligent age' as its theme.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is leading a big Indian delegation that comprises a strong representation of states, said he will highlight India's Development Model at Davos and the country's vision for inclusive growth and digital transformation.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said his state would be meeting the world at the meeting and was aspiring to break new ground on the global stage. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said he along with his team was ready to put Andhra Pradesh back on the global investment map.

While the major sessions and plenary speeches will begin on Tuesday, the opening evening on Monday saw star footballer David Beckham, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and renowned architect Riken Yamamoto getting the Crystal Awards.

The awards function was followed by an opening concert that turned out to be a spectacular and emotionally engaging moment when the best of classical music, electronic compositions and AI-generated visual experiences to an extraordinary event under the theme of preserving the glaciers.