ETV Bharat / international

Davos Turns Into Fortress, Thousands Of Army, Policy And Civil Security Personnel Take Guard

Members of the police stand guard outside the district council chamber during a press conference of police and army regarding security prior to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. ( AP )

Davos: This town in Europe has become synonymous with an annual gathering of the world's most powerful people, which requires heavy-duty security coverage.

Nearly 5,000 Swiss army personnel, including those equipped with the latest gadgets like drones and AI-powered tools, have taken over this small skiing resort town to ensure the safety of its high-profile visitors for the next week and to ensure the successful completion of a rare annual confluence of the biggest names in the world, from business to government to civil society to art and culture and many others.

The thousands-strong army deployment is actually adding to the large number of police and civilian personnel tasked with securing this small Alpine resort town.

The Swiss Armed Forces said in a statement that in 2025, the armed forces will once again support the civilian authorities in the canton of Graubunden in carrying out security tasks related to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Swiss Parliament has approved the deployment of a maximum of 5,000 soldiers on these civil affairs support operations from 2025 until 2027. The 2025 WEF meeting will be held from January 20 to 24, but the Swiss Army's mission lasts from January 14-30.

Air traffic over Swiss, Austrian and Liechtenstein territory within a radius of 25 nautical miles (approximately 46 km) of the centre of Davos will be restricted. Approaches to and departures from regional airfields and heliports must follow special rules and procedures developed by the Swiss Air Force and the Federal Office for Civil Aviation.

Only specified visual flight routes may be flown. All these flights will be subject to authorisation; accreditation of both pilots and aircraft is required for authorisation. Even after accreditation, a request must be made to the Air Force for every flight. The Air Force will then decide whether to grant or refuse permission on requirements and security considerations.

The Swiss Air Force will support the civilian authorities with air transport and surveillance flights using helicopters, propeller planes and combat aircraft. Therefore, a considerable increase in military air movements even beyond the canton of Graubünden is to be expected.

As air traffic includes not only helicopters and aeroplanes, all other airspace users are also subject to restrictions that came into force on January 17, 2025.

Davos is estimated to have a permanent population of about 10,000 people but is frequented throughout the year by tourists, including skiing enthusiasts, during ski season. However, it is the week of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting when it sees the maximum footfalls and the population multiplies.

Given the high-profile nature of the event, beginning Monday, the security will be both discreet and visible and comprise snipers, drone jammers, regular frisking and checking, and round-the-clock patrol. In addition to army personnel, there is a huge number of policemen and women, and support staff running into thousands. And there is no less number of tourists, it being a skiing season.