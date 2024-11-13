ETV Bharat / international

World Diabetes Day 2024: Awareness Key to Addressing the Critical Global Public Health Issue

New Delhi: The World Diabetes Day observed annually on November 14 provides an opportunity to raise awareness about diabetes as a critical global public health issue by emphasizing the collective and individual actions needed to improve the prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

History & Significance

In response to growing concerns about the health and economic threat posed by diabetes, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) with support from WHO established World Diabetes Day in 1991. Subsequently, World Diabetes Day became an official UN day in 2006.

Diabetes is a serious health issue, affecting over crores of people worldwide. With rising rates, it’s crucial to spread awareness and encourage individuals to take control of their health.

Theme For 2024

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2024 is “Diabetes and Well-being,” highlighting the importance of not only individual health but also the collective strength of communities coming together to address the growing diabetes crisis. It emphasizes the significance of social, physical, and mental well-being in managing and preventing diabetes. It also highlights the issue of global health initiatives and collaboration and support.

What is Diabetes & Its Effect

Diabetes is a chronic disease, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. This leads to an increased concentration of glucose in the blood (hyperglycemia).

Type 1 diabetes (previously known as insulin-dependent or childhood-onset diabetes) is characterized by a lack of insulin production. Type 2 diabetes (formerly called non-insulin-dependent or adult-onset diabetes) is caused by the body’s ineffective use of insulin. It often results from excess body weight and physical inactivity. Gestational diabetes is hyperglycemia that is first recognized during pregnancy.

Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation. Healthy diet, physical activity and avoiding tobacco use can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. In addition diabetes can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with medication, regular screening and treatment for complications.

Global Prevalence of Diabetes

According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 537 million adults aged 20–79 years worldwide (10.5% of all adults in this age group) have diabetes. By 2030, 643 million, and by 2045, 783 million adults aged 20–79 years are projected to be living with diabetes. Thus, while the world’s population is estimated to grow 20% over this period, the number with diabetes is estimated to increase by 46%, said the IDF.

The estimated prevalence of diabetes in women aged 20–79 years is slightly lower than in men (10.2% vs 10.8%). In 2021, there are 17.7 million more men than women living with diabetes.