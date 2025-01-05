World Dhoti Day 2025: The Legacy And Innovation Of Dhoti, A Traditional Wear Across India

Dhoti is the traditional attire for men across India. It is often misinterpreted with Lungi, but is a different attire. The styles and attitudes bearing the dhoti change depending on the different states in India. It has marked its presence in various functions and proceedings.

It has many regional names in different Indian states like Laacha in Punjabi, Mundu in Kerala, Mardaani in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and Dhotar in Maharshtra.

Dhoti history & Origin:

Dhoti was a word that originated from the Sanskrit word ‘Dhauta. Dhoti was also marked as a traditional wear by all leading Indian politicians across the Indian subcontinent.

It was and to this day is considered part of the traditional attire for all countries like Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Early it was worn only with a kurta. The dhoti was also considered to be an attire that commanded dignity and respect.

Reason behind Dhoti Day Celebration on January 6

South India people's traditional dress is a Dhoti. Dhoti is commonly used by males but sometimes women in Kerala also use to wear dhoti for special functions. January 6th is celebrated as World Dhoti Day. In Tamilnadu, schools and colleges celebrate dhoti day by asking their employees to wear dhoti. The private organisation in Chennai also asked their employees to wear dhoti on January 6th as part of World Dhoti Day.

How you are celebrating World Dhoti Day in your region?

Karthikeyan Dhoti is not only for South India but across the country wearing styles differ from region to region. Kudos to Mr. Sahayam, IAS who has been coined for this day to give recognition to the clad as well as the weavers.

In 2014, when he was MD to Co-Optex to help the weavers, he requested all the male employees to come in traditional attire and early he introduced many themes but from last year, Jan 6th has been observed as 'World Dhoti Day'.

yes, you're right, I came to know that the 6th of January is International Dhoti Day when I was going through the Newspaper and saw the Advertisement for Ramraj. The best part of this ad is that they have introduced the new generation Dhotis with velcro tape to fit your waist, with a pocket facility for the wallet and cell phone.

People are going to find this useful especially people from North and foreigners who visit the temples of South India as its compulsory in many temples for gents to wear Dhotis. Life is becoming easy with new innovations.

Importance of Dhoti in India

The piece of clothing called the dhoti is a type of sarong that outwardly looks like a trouser. It is also known as vesti, panche, dhotar, panchey or dhuti, mardani, chaadra.

It uses all types of functions during festivities, religious ceremonies, or marriage ceremonies. Dhoti is a garment that is common to the indigenous subcontinental men in all states of India and it is worn around the lower part of the body.

Dhoti is styled and made from a piece of cloth that is rectangular and is usually unstitched. Dhoti cloth is usually around 15 feet long. The whole length is wrapped around the legs and the waist of the men and is either knotted in the front or at the back.

They usually come in all colours in different textures. Silk dhotis have embroidery around the edges and are worn on formal occasions.

Dhoti Style:

The material of dhoti is cotton, fabric or silk. In most regions of the south, wearing the mostly made using a gold border. This dhoti makes it appear richer and more sophisticated. Dhoti most cases 5-yard-long strips of cloth are used to make this garment.

The style of dhoti wearing is different in every land. India it is mostly worn in a pant style and not the skirt style of the southern regions. Influence over the Years of Dhoti: Dhoti was over a period of time, India people have been influenced by western wear and traditions.

This has made it a wear that is followed mostly at home. People no longer wear it to the office or parties. It has become more like a home regular wear or traditional wear. The dhoti was in various colours in which they are now available are also because of global influence.

Innovation of Dhoti: Dhoti has a lot of innovation that has passed the world. Dhoti is a beautiful innovation that is completely unisex in nature. One can see the brilliance of the design and tasteful colours combined to bring out the essence of these pants. Dhoti innovation has become a solid hit with the people of India, and the younger generation.

Occasion of Dhoti: During the festival or to acknowledge the marriage ceremony. In most south Indian weddings, dhoti is an important part of men’s wear. Most politicians wear this as it has become their formal wear.

Pandits and those adorning the temples wear dhotis as their regular wear. In most rural and urban regions, males enjoy the relaxation that one gets with the dhoti in the comforts of their home.

Dhoti Interesting Facts and Comparisons:

They have become colourful in the northern regions of India but have maintained their traditional white colourful border in the Southern regions. They have turned into dhoti pants with the innovations made on it.

Types of Dhoti by Materials:

Cotton Dhoti: Traditionally dhotis are made with pure cotton. The cotton dhotis are soft hence people prefer wearing them as a double dhoti. Cotton dhotis are well suited for all functions.

Silk Dhoti: Silk dhotis is one of the most popular dhotis in all states of India. What makes it more classy is the fabric. The silk dhotis are pleasant to wear and give a comfortable feel. These are widely liked by all people. One can wear it to parties, or wedding-related functions or make it casual wear. Dhotis most attractive elements of silk dhotis are the classy golden and silver borders.

Polyester Dhoti: There are huge options of dhotis available in the many shaping malls. One of them is polyester dhotis. These dhotis have shiny looks which makes them nice look. Polyester dhotis are good to wear for some parties.

Different names of Dhoti:

Tamil (Veshti) Dhoti: Vesthi is the most famous traditional wear in Tamilnadu. It represents the rich culture of the land and can be found in different colours. Mostly in grey-white, off-white, and white with golden borders.

Andhra Pradesh (Pancha) Dhoti: South classic is Telugu’s most famous “Pancha Dhoti”. This dhoti all types is extremely lightweight and thin. Major made up of cotton mixed polyester, fabric and cotton.

Kannada (Kache Panche) Dhoti: It is stapled loungewear that is all common over the lands of Karnataka. It is comfortable and perfect for the climate of Karnataka. which depicts a set of dhoti and a towel that is usually paired up together.

Some popular Dhoti brands in India

Prakasam: A brand that sells free-size dhotis with a pocket Udhayam: A brand that offers a wide range of options, from handloom dhoti to cotton veshti

Ramraj: A brand that manufactures about 2,500 different varieties of dhotis

ADT Saral: A brand that sells dhotis with elegant borders

Uri and MacKenzie Dhotis: A brand that sells ethnic garments for functions like sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies

Shiwam Men's Dhoti: A brand that sells premium quality dhotis made from environmentally responsive fabric

Avishekk Naiya: A line of organic clothing from Sepia Stories that is made from organic cotton, linen, and other natural fabrics