World Development Information Day 2024: Improving Dissemination Of Information Towards Development Goals

Hyderabad: World Development Information Day is celebrated annually on October 24th. The day focuses on improving the dissemination of information and mobilizing public opinion, especially among young people. The primary goal for improving the dissemination of information and mobilizing public opinion is to create awareness for problems of development. Once the world brings its attention to the issues of development, countries around the world are better equipped to solve such problems.

History of World Development Information Day



The measures proposed by the UN Conference on Trade and Development for information dissemination and mobilisation of public opinion relative to trade and development problems, on May 17, 1972 came to be known as resolution 3038 (XXVII). This Resolution was passed by the UN General Assembly in 1972 to institute World Development Information Day on October 24.



The day also coincides with the date of the adoption of the ‘International Development Strategy’ for the Second United Nations Development Decade in 1970.





Significance of World Development Information Day



The aim of the World Development Information Day is to explain to the general people as to why it is necessary to strengthen international cooperation to find ways to solve these problems. The day was held on the same day to coincide with the United Nations Day to stress the central role of development in the UN’s work.



With the development of the digital era the interpretation of the day has slightly changed. These have focussed on the role that modern information technologies, such as the Internet and mobile telephones free from the digital divide, can play in alerting people and finding solutions to problems of trade and development.



According to the UN, Information and Communications technologies have the potential to provide new solutions to the development challenges, in the context of globalisation and can foster economic growth, competitiveness, access to information and knowledge, poverty reduction and social inclusion.





Science and Technology

Developing countries must continue to increase their expenditure on research and development. They must also continue their concerted efforts, with appropriate assistance from the rest of the world, in expanding their capability to apply science and technology for development, so as to enable the technological gap to be significantly reduced.

Full international cooperation must be extended for the establishment, strengthening and promotion of scientific research and technological activities, which have a bearing on the expansion and modernization of economies. Particular attention must be devoted to fostering technologies suitable for each country, and concentrated research efforts should be made in relation to selected problems - the solutions to which can have a catalytic effect in accelerating development.

New Solutions to Development Challenges

The information and communications technologies have the potential to provide new solutions to development challenges, particularly in the context of globalization, and can foster economic growth, competitiveness, access to information and knowledge, poverty eradication, and social inclusion that will help to expedite the integration of all countries, especially developing countries, in particular the least developed countries, into the global economy.

Furthermore, it is a well-established fact that information and communications technologies present new opportunities and challenges and that there is a pressing need to address the major impediments that developing countries face in accessing new technologies, such as insufficient resources, infrastructure, education, capacity, investment and connectivity, and issues related to technology ownership, standards and flows. In this regard, we call upon all stakeholders to provide adequate resources, enhanced capacity-building, and technology transfer on mutually agreed terms to developing countries.

The Digital Divide

However, there are concerns regarding the digital divide in access to information and communications technology tools and broadband connectivity between countries at different levels of development, which affects many economically and socially relevant applications in areas such as government, business, health and education, and further expresses concern with regard to the special challenges faced in the area of broadband connectivity by developing countries, including the least developed countries, small island developing States and landlocked developing countries.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals:



No poverty



Zero Hunger



Good Health and wellbeing



Quality Education



Gender Equality



Clean Water and Sanitation



Affordable and clean Energy



Decent work and economic growth



Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure



Reduced Inequalities



Sustainable cities and communities



Responsible consumption and production



Climate Action



Life Below Water



Life on land



Peace, Justice and strong Institutions



Partnerships for the goals





