World Day Of War Orphans: Creating Awareness About The Plight Of Children Affected By Conflict

New Delhi: World Day of War Orphans is observed on January 6 every year to create awareness about the plight of war orphans and to address the issues and pathetic conditions faced by them.

“The impact of armed conflicts on children around the world reached devastating levels and over 473 million children-more than one in six globally-now live in areas affected by conflict, with the world experiencing the highest number of conflicts since World War II. The percentage of the world’s children living in conflict zones has doubled from around 10 per cent in the 1990s to almost 19 per cent today,” UNICEF said on its website.

By the end of 2023, approximately 47.2 million children had been displaced due to conflict and violence. Trends in 2024 indicate further displacement as conflicts intensify, particularly in Haiti, Lebanon, Myanmar, the State of Palestine and Sudan. Children represent 30 per cent of the global population, yet they make up roughly 40 per cent of the global refugee population and 49 per cent of internally displaced people, according to the website.

“By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in conflict in UNICEF’s history—both in terms of the number of children affected and the level of impact on their lives,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“A child growing up in a conflict zone is far more likely to be out of school, malnourished, or forced from their home--too often repeatedly--compared to a child living in places of peace. This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars,” Russell said.

History