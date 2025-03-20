World Day Of Theatre For Children And Young People: The Importance Of Theatre In Our Life

Hyderabad: The World Day of Theatre for Children and Young People is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting the importance of theatre and performing arts in children’s and young people’s lives. Established by ASSITEJ International, this special day aims to raise awareness of the transformative power of theatre and performing arts in nurturing creativity, imagination, and empathy among young audiences worldwide.
The World Day of Theatre for Children and Young People is celebrated on 20th March each year, and it serves as a platform for theatre and performing arts professionals, educators, and artists to come together and advocate for the rights of children to access quality theatre and performing arts experiences. It highlights the significant role that theatre and performing arts play in enriching the lives of young people by providing them with opportunities for self-expression, learning, and cultural enrichment.
First Children's Theatre Company: The first professional children's theatre company was founded in Moscow, Russia, known as Moscow Children's Theatre.
Children’s theatre in India: Children’s theatre in India has a long history behind it. Traditionally we have seen that many children are a part of many folk theatre forms such as Ramlila and Chhau. Many of the children also belong to traditional performing families or are a part the independent set up and are trained by traditional gurus. Often they spend their teenage years playing female roles. In the Ramlila performances these children are called swarups ( incarnations) and they assume the central roles. During the period of the Ramlila they almost become like the “ live” gods. In some mythological stories such as Prahlada Nataka the children assume the central role.
Benefits of Children play: Children play, make-believe and role-play. That’s how their imagination soars. If allowed to inhabit a world that channels their creativity, their aggressive impulses are likely to be in check. Theatre is a powerful vehicle of creative engagement that should be a part of every child’s growing up and remain so when they are adults.
Cities In India To Introduce Children To Theatre:
Delhi: India’s capital city boasts a thriving theatre scene with numerous options for children. The National School of Drama (NSD) hosts productions ideal for young minds. Additional venues such as the Akshara Theatre and the Little Theatre Group also stage engaging children's plays.
Mumbai: Mumbai has a vibrant theatre scene that caters to all ages. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Prithvi Theatre and the NCPA (National Centre for the Performing Arts) are renowned venues that host a number of plays and musicals for young minds.
What does Youth Theatre do?: Youth Theatre employs elements of role-play, theatre games, group-dynamics games, mime, improvisation, vox pops, snippets, speech dynamics, quick fire dialogues, expression exercises, space and body awareness, etc. in a progressive educational model through an intensive format which focusses on developing imagination, creativity and spontaneity.
India's Largest Youth Theatre Movement Thespo: India's largest youth theatre movement is Thespo, a platform that showcases, trains, collaborates, and celebrates young theatre professionals under 25, hosting an annual youth theatre festival and various other initiatives.
Here's A More Detailed Look At Thespo:
Thespo is dedicated to empowering individuals aged 25 and under through the arts, specifically theatre.
Mission: Thespo believes that theatre has the power to bring about positive change in the world and aims to create a global community of young theatre professionals.
Activities: Annual Youth Theatre Festival: Thespo hosts an annual festival each December, providing a platform for young actors, directors, writers, and backstage crew to showcase their talents.
Thespo Arts Management Fellowship: They offer a fellowship for arts management, providing an opportunity for young people to work behind the scenes.
History: Thespo has been around since 1999, creating and nurturing young theatre professionals.
Importance of Theatre in Our Life: Theatre can help us see the world from a different perspective. By watching a live act, we can get a glimpse of humanity, motivations, human psychology, conflict, and solutions. The audience gets the opportunity to see artists who portray different personalities addressing unique perspectives of life.
It has been proven by many studies that students who participate in theatre perform better in their academics. Performing arts offer amazing benefits such as improving self-presentation skills, confidence, promoting self-awareness, providing freedom of self-expression, improving problem-solving skills, and teaching students and aspiring actors the art of collaboration and self-reliance to reach their desired goals.
Apart from this, theatre also provides a platform to help bring about potential social change, promote social discussion, and create intellectual dialogue in the minds of the audience. It can help point out social issues and highlight potential solutions.
How Theater Awakened The Spirit Of The Freedom: Indian People’s Theatre Association’s Role in Freedom Struggle: The Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) played a crucial role during the freedom struggle at the time of British rule in India. Since, times immemorial art has played a crucial role in raising social issues and even revolutionizing movement against oppression. Theatre, literature, cinema and music are the soft power tools that have been used against imperialism and dictatorship. Similar to the Black Theatre and Black Arts movement in America created the renaissance through artistic activism, IPTA also played a crucial role in becoming the voice of the downtrodden sections of society.
