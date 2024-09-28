ETV Bharat / international

World Day Of The Deaf: Generating Awareness About Hearing Impairment

Hyderabad: The World Deaf Day is celebrated every year on the last Sunday of September with the aim to draw attention of general public, politicians and development authorities towards the achievements of the deaf people as well as deaf people community.

During the celebration, all the hearing impaired organisations worldwide are encouraged greatly to fulfil the demands and needs of the deaf people as well as increase their rights in the society, worldwide.

This year, World Deaf Day would be celebrated on September 29, the last Sunday of the month. This day also aims to promote understanding among common people about the problems of deaf people in the community all over the world.

History:

World Deaf Day was first observed in 1958 by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), an international non-governmental organisation dedicated to improving the rights and quality of life for the deaf community. Granville Richard Seymour Redmond, a remarkable person who overcome deafness to succeed in the art world, is particularly associated with this day. Redmond, who was born in Philadelphia in 1871, offers an encouraging tale of the potential that exists among the deaf community. He studied painting, pantomime, and drawing at the esteemed California School of Design despite having hearing loss, and by 1905, he was recognised as a landscape painter and bold colourist.

Significance:

World Deaf Day is observed in order to create awareness about the types and causes of hearing loss and spread awareness about the deaf culture. Being Deaf is not a disability, on this day we can conduct some camps to educate people about healthy lifestyles and eating habits.

To educate people about deafness, many deaf organisations, schools, colleges, and universities hold several activities and conduct some events to create awareness about the cause of deafness. We can help them by arranging some workshops and lessons on sign language to motivate them. By using technology we can change their lives in a better way.

Theme, Importance and Activities: