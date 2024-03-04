World Day of Fight against Sexual Exploitation 2024

Hyderabad: World Day of Fight Against Sexual Exploitation is celebrated every year on March 4. The day’s primary goal is to unite the world to take a stand against all forms of sexual exploitation.

Sexual exploitation ruins the lives of many people, including men, women, and children across the world, and this is why it is crucial to spread awareness and fight against this vice. Every effort counts and the first step is to lift the lid on silence which creates the atmosphere that allows sexual exploitation to thrive.

History - Since 2009, March 4th has been designated World Day of the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation. 98 per cent of the victims are women and children. UNICEF estimated that over three million children worldwide are concerned by prostitution, and the International Labour Organization estimates that a million people are trafficked every year for purposes of sexual exploitation. Trafficked women are taken from Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America to so-called developed countries.

Sexual exploitation is a global issue that denies basic human rights: the right to freedom, dignity, and control over one's own body. Often, low-income families unable to raise their children in adequate conditions are approached by third parties promising them a brighter future. The United Nations General Assembly worked to prevent and reduce sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Understanding the various forms of sexual exploitation and harassment is necessary to appropriately commemorate the World Day of the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation.

Significance - Every year, people observe World Day of the Fight Against Sexual Exploitation as a way to raise awareness. Sexual abuse is not a topic that is discussed in public and is frequently ignored. By marking this day, we can make sure that awareness of the problem is raised and that people become more aware of it.

A global awareness-raising campaign against sexual exploitation is the main goal of this Day. Sexual assault is a grave problem that requires public awareness. Typically, people are reluctant to discuss these kinds of events, but this shouldn't be the case.

Millions of people are trafficked annually for sexual exploitation, according to research conducted by the International Labour Organization (ILO). This population is made up of 98 per cent young girls.

Timeline - 2009: The first World Day of Fight Against Sexual Exploitation is observed as a global movement.

2013: The United Nations General Assembly designates July 30 as World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

2015: The world adopts the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and embraces goals set to put an end to human trafficking.

2020: Governments across the world tighten their grip against sexual exploitation.

Why World Day of Fight against Sexual Exploitation is Important? : This international criminal industry can only be curbed with the combined effort of all the people across the globe and so this is a much-needed day.

We need to help: Although most recovering victims are perfectly capable of surviving on their own, they are subjected to a lot of cruelty and emotional trauma. We can be their voice and help them.

We can be a part of the solution: There are ways that we can take a stance and be part of the solution. This includes participating in the special events held on World Day of Fight Against Sexual Exploitation and donating to N.G.O.s that support the cause.

Types of Sexual exploitation - Visual harassment: When individuals show or send unsolicited sexual visual or pornographic material in the form of posters, cartoons, drawings, pictures, and animations

Physical harassment - Touching someone's private parts, intimidating gestures, brushing or rubbing your body against someone, kissing and hugging someone inappropriately, and includes hitting, slapping, pushing, kicking, misuse of medication, restraint and force-feeding.

Verbal harassment - Making inappropriate jokes, comments, and remarks which are of a sexual nature, unwelcome sexual advances and sexual favours, making inappropriate sounds such as whistling, kissing sounds, or smacking lips, using abusive language and offensive name-calling

How to Celebrate?

Report any illegal activities: Be a responsible citizen and refuse to be complicit by keeping quiet. Report any illegal activities you witness in your locality.

Spread awareness: Use your social media handles and other platforms to spread awareness. Be sure to give accurate facts to stop the evil of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Share your story: If you or someone you know was a victim of sexual exploitation in the past, you can share your experiences. Be sure to advise people about how to stay safe.