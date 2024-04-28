World Day for Safety and Health at Work: Everyone Deserves A Safe Workplace

The need for change and a thorough plan of action for the well-being of every worker across the globe is vital.It is an annual international campaign to promote safe, healthy and decent work conditions. It is estimated that work days lost to Occupational Safety and Health-related causes represent almost 4 percent of global GDP, in some countries as much as 6 percent.

Background: In 2003, the International Labour Organization (ILO), began to observe World Day in order to stress the prevention of accidents and diseases at work, capitalizing on the ILO's traditional strengths of tripartism and social dialogue. This celebration is an integral part of the Global Strategy on Occupational Safety and Health of the ILO, as documented in the Conclusions of the International Labour Conference in June 2003. One of the main pillars of the Global Strategy is advocacy, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work is a significant tool to raise awareness of how to make work safe and healthy and of the need to raise the political profile of occupational safety and health.

28 April is also the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers organized worldwide by the trade union movement since 1996.

Facts about World day for Safety and Health at Work

Every day, 6,500 people die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases more than 2.3 million deaths per year. 317 million accidents occur on the job annually; many of these resulting in extended absences from work.

The human cost of this daily adversity is vast and the economic burden of poor occupational safety and health practices is estimated at 4 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product each year.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted on September 25, 2015 encompasses a global plan of action with specific targets to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

With its adoption, the capacity to collect and utilize reliable OSH data has also become indispensable for countries to fulfil their commitment to implement and report on some of the agenda’s 17 sustainable development goals and their targets.

As climate change intensifies, workers around the globe find themselves at increased risk of exposure to hazards such as excessive heat, ultraviolet radiation, extreme weather events, air pollution, vector-borne diseases and agrochemicals.

According to EHS Daily Advisor’s article, OSHA’s Fatal Four – Leading Causes of Fatalities in the Workplace, 36.5% of all workplace deaths are attributed to falls. In fact, slips, trips, and falls result in multiple workplace injuries every year

Prevention of occupational accidents and diseases

The annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work on 28 April promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. It is an awareness-raising campaign intended to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safety and health culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

Each of us is responsible for stopping deaths and injuries on the job. As governments we are responsible for providing the infrastructure — laws and services — necessary to ensure that workers remain employable and that enterprises flourish; this includes the development of a national policy and programme and a system of inspection to enforce compliance with occupational safety and health legislation and policy. As employers we are responsible for ensuring that the working environment is safe and healthy. As workers we are responsible to work safely and to protect ourselves and not to endanger others, to know our rights and to participate in the implementation of preventive measures.

Emerging risks at work

New and emerging occupational risks may be caused by technical innovation or by social or organizational change, such as:

New technologies and production processes, e.g. nanotechnology, biotechnology

New working conditions, e.g. higher workloads, work intensification from downsizing, poor conditions associated with migration for work, jobs in the informal economy

Emerging forms of employment, e.g. self-employment, outsourcing, temporary contracts

They may be more widely recognized through better scientific understanding, e.g. the effects of ergonomic risks on musculoskeletal disorders.

They may be influenced by changes in perceptions about the importance of certain risk factors, e.g. the effects of psychosocial factors on work-related stress.

The impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health

Climate change is already having serious impacts on planetary health, human health and the world of work. As this problem intensifies, workers around the globe find themselves at an increased risk of exposure to hazards such as excessive heat, ultraviolet radiation, extreme weather events, air pollution, vector-borne diseases and agrochemicals. Numerous health conditions are linked to climate change, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory illnesses, and mental health disorders.

Promoting, respecting and realizing the fundamental principle and right at work of a safe and healthy working environment also means addressing dangerous climate change impacts in the workplace. Mainstreaming occupational safety and health (OSH) into climate policies and integrating climate concerns into OSH practices is crucial. Legislation may need re-evaluation or new regulations as climate hazards evolve.

Collaboration between governments and social partners is vital for climate mitigation and adaptation policies. The time to act is now.

On the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024, the ILO is launching a new report titled "Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate," which reveals alarming new data on the impact of climate change on workers’ safety and health.

Benefits of Safety in the Workplace

When the workforce is truly dedicated and comes together to help create a safe working environment, this will contribute to less injuries and illnesses on-site, which will in turn offer myriad benefits.

Increase in efficiency and productivity with less Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rates and Lost Time Injury (LTI) rates.

Reduction in injury and illness costs and insurance claims with less workers injured on the job.

Boost in employee morale and less employee turnover with more workers who recognize their safety and well-being is a company priority.

A stronger, more resilient safety culture with everyone dedicated and invested in protecting team members and themselves.

A better safety record with less injuries and illnesses on-site and more workers protected daily.

Safety and Health at Work Activities