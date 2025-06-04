World Day Against Speciesism 2025 | What Is Speciesism And Why Is There A Day Against It?

When you buy a cosmetic or a skin-care product from reputed brands, you would have seen a rabbit logo on it along with “cruelty-free” written on fine print. If anything, this also probably played a role in you choosing to buy that product, knowing that it wasn’t tested on animals. The “Cruelty-free” tag featured on products is solely because for decades, animals were used to test pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. The firms involved in developing such products implied that by virtue of these animals being non-humans, it is valid to subject them to testing. This “othering” of animal species from humans for human activities is “speciesism” and June 5, is World Day Against Speciesism. Since the early 2010s, People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Farm Animals Rights Movement (FARM) have been promoting the observance on this date.

Like racism and sexism, where members of one race or one sex look at others as inferior or as a matter of convenience, speciesism is the phenomenon of putting your own species above all others. First coined by psychologist and animal rights activist Richard D Ryder in 1970, the term referred to the exclusion of animals from the protection against cruelty that humans enjoy.

The term was then popularised by Peter Singer, a moral philosopher and bioethics professor at Princeton University, arguing for equal consideration and protection for all sentient beings. At its core is a moral challenge: if a being can suffer, does it really matter what species it belongs to? Just as we reject racism and casteism for judging individuals based on arbitrary categories, anti-speciesism asks us to reconsider our treatment of animals based on sentience, not species.

Another connotation that “speciesism” as a term carries is how we, humans, treat certain animals over others. Dogs and cats are considered pets in most parts of the world and the idea of harming them or eating them is appalling and then we have cattle and horses which are utility-based, with humans taking care of them as long as they are useful before ending up as meat, and then there are animals like chicken, pigs, fish, etc; which are raised solely for their meat.

Proponents of speciesism argue that the term should encompass the differences in the treatment of varied species amongst the animal kingdom as well. The argument became more valid in the 20th and 21st centuries with increased factory farming. For instance, a USDA report from 2022 says the number of factory farmed animals doubled from around 4.5 billion in 1990 to 10 billion in 2020.

But where does India stand in this conversation? According to the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics -2024 report by the Indian Government, India ranks fourth in the world in meat production, having produced 10.25 million tonnes of meat in 2023-2024 period; marking a 50% increase from 2017-2018.

On the other hand, as far as animal testing is concerned, India is a leader. In 2014, India became the second Asian country to impose a ban on animal testing and with Cosmetics Rules 2020, India became the first Asian country to ban the import of products tested on animals.

But, in the 21st century, speciesism is beyond cruelty towards animals as there are environmental implications of factory farming. According to a report by World Animal Protection, factory farming accounted for 11.41% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2021. In the same year, global emissions due to vehicles (usually perceived as the leading cause of pollution), was 13.7%; just 2.3% more than factory farming.

Reducing speciesism in the 21st century is not just about compassion towards animals, it’s about the survival of all species, including us. Maybe it is not just a coincidence that World Environment Day and World Day Against Speciesism fall on the same date. The argument against speciesism is essentially one for a more inclusive and ethical world, a world whose environmental damage is also mitigated just by seeing animals as fellow beings that coexist along with us.