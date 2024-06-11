World Day Against Child Labour - 'Let's act on our commitments: End Child Labour'

Hyderabad: The World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and its affiliated partners. On this day, governments, companies, labor unions, and the general public are encouraged to raise awareness of the problem of child labor and work toward the global goal of ending it. Approximately 1 in 10 children worldwide are compelled to work as minors, with some being forced into dangerous jobs as a result of human trafficking.

History of World Day Against Child Labour:

The World Day Against Child Labour was established by the ILO in 2002 to highlight the activities and efforts needed to end child labour and to raise awareness of the global problem of child labour. The adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by world leaders in 2015 further strengthened the international commitment to ending child labour. By 2025, one of the objectives of sustainable development is to eradicate child labor in all of its forms.

2024 Theme: Let's act on our commitments: End Child Labour!

The theme of this year's World Day is commemorating 25 years since the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention. It also offers a chance to remind all parties involved in child labour to enhance the way in which the two main conventions—Convention No. 182 and Convention No. 138 about the Minimum Age for Admission to Employment or Work are implemented. While there has been progress in decreasing child labour over the years, current global trends have reversed, highlighting the urgent need to coordinate efforts in accelerating efforts to stop child labor in all of its forms.

According to United Nations, this World Day Against Child Labour, June 12, 2024, they are calling for:

The effective implementation of the ILO Convention No. 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labour Reinvigorated national, regional and international action to end child labour in all of its forms, including worst forms, through adopting national policies and addressing root causes as called upon in the 2022 Durban Call to Action Universal ratification and effective implementation of ILO Convention No. 138 on the Minimum Age, which, together with the universal ratification of ILO Convention No. 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labour achieved in 2020, would provide all children with legal protection against all forms of child labour

How To Help:

Here are some ways you may contribute to the end of child labour:

Teach others and yourself Help NGOs that are pursuing this goal Invest in fair trade goods Recognise the evident signs of child labor

Child work not only violates children's rights but also impedes their growth, welfare, and educational opportunities. The occasion seeks to increase awareness of the problem and galvanise efforts to put a stop to child labour.