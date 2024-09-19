ETV Bharat / international

World Cleanup Day - 'Arctic Cities and Marine Litter'

Hyderabad: World Cleanup Day is celebrated on September 20 every year. It is a global social program aimed at tackling the problems associated with marine debris and waste management.

World Cleanup Day is one of the biggest civic movements of our time, uniting 157 countries across the world for a cleaner planet.

History Of the Day: On 8 December 2023, the United Nations General Assembly, in its seventy-eighth session, unanimously adopted resolution 78/122 - World Cleanup Day, which proclaims 20 September as World Cleanup Day.

The resolution invites all Member States, organisations of the United Nations system, other international and regional organisations, and other relevant stakeholders – including civil society, the private sector and academia – to observe World Cleanup Day through activities aimed at raising awareness of the role clean-up efforts play in sustainable development. The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) facilitates the observance of the Day.

World Cleanup Day 2024 Theme: The theme for World Cleanup Day 2024 is 'Arctic Cities and Marine Litter’. The theme aims to inspire global communities to adopt sustainable practices that protect the Arctic regions, which face unique challenges related to extreme weather, costly infrastructure, and isolation.

World’s Largest Sanitation Initiative - Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: The Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) represents a transformative phase in India's sanitation narrative, driven by a history enriched with ancient innovations and bolstered by contemporary governmental efforts. Initiated in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission was targeted at making India Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Indore bagged the cleanest city of India title for the seventh time in a row while Surat came out a joint winner for the top rank in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced in January 2024.

Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023'. In the 'best-performing states' category, Maharashtra was named the cleanest state in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In the last annual survey, Madhya Pradesh bagged the cleanest state title. Three cities of West Bengal -- Madhyamgram (444th rank), Kalyani (445th rank) and Haora (446th rank) -- occupied the bottom rankings. Among the bottom three in the state category were Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Cleanest Beaches In The World:

Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

Fulhadhoo Beach, Maldives

Shipwreck (Navagio) Beach, Greece

Tropic of Cancer Beach, Bahamas