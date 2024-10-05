ETV Bharat / international

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2024: Celebrating The Resilience Of Bravehearts

The theme for 2024 is #UniquelyCP, which encourages people to share stories about their passions and achievements, and how cerebral palsy makes them unique. ( Getty Images )

It’s also a moment to campaign for meaningful, positive changes to accessibility and inclusion in society and recognise the contributions of family, caregivers and allies.

History of the day: World Cerebral Palsy (CP) Day was Founded in 2012 by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance. World CP Day has since grown into a global network, with 144 partner organisations in 45 countries. World CP Day is a worldwide initiative that aims to bring attention to the challenges experienced by individuals with CP and advocate for equal rights, opportunities, and inclusion in society.

Every member of the CP community is unique, with passions, pursuits and identities beyond just that of a person with a disability. CP is often misunderstood in the wider community, and #UniquelyCP’s call to action is to overcome these stereotypes by celebrating the individuality and personality of our community.

What does #UniquelyCP mean? To celebrate, we are excited to launch a new video featuring members of the CP community sharing why World CP Day matters, and what #UniquelyCP means to them.

What is Cerebral palsy (CP): CP is a physical disability that affects movement and posture. It's the most common physical disability in childhood. It's the result of a combination of events either before, during, or after birth that can lead to an injury in a baby’s developing brain.

The term "cerebral" refers to the brain, and "palsy" refers to weakness or problems with using muscles. CP is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move, balance, and maintain posture. It's caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain.

