World Cerebral Palsy Day 2024: Celebrating The Resilience Of Bravehearts

It’s also a moment to campaign for meaningful, positive changes to accessibility and inclusion in society and recognise the contributions of family, caregivers and allies.
History of the day: World Cerebral Palsy (CP) Day was Founded in 2012 by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance. World CP Day has since grown into a global network, with 144 partner organisations in 45 countries. World CP Day is a worldwide initiative that aims to bring attention to the challenges experienced by individuals with CP and advocate for equal rights, opportunities, and inclusion in society.
Theme for the year: The theme for 2024 is #UniquelyCP, which encourages people to share stories about their passions and achievements, and how cerebral palsy makes them unique.
Every member of the CP community is unique, with passions, pursuits and identities beyond just that of a person with a disability. CP is often misunderstood in the wider community, and #UniquelyCP’s call to action is to overcome these stereotypes by celebrating the individuality and personality of our community.
What does #UniquelyCP mean? To celebrate, we are excited to launch a new video featuring members of the CP community sharing why World CP Day matters, and what #UniquelyCP means to them.
What is Cerebral palsy (CP): CP is a physical disability that affects movement and posture. It's the most common physical disability in childhood. It's the result of a combination of events either before, during, or after birth that can lead to an injury in a baby’s developing brain.
The term "cerebral" refers to the brain, and "palsy" refers to weakness or problems with using muscles. CP is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move, balance, and maintain posture. It's caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain.
Significance of the day:
- The day advocates for the rights of people with cerebral palsy and promotes their inclusion in society.
- Children and adults affected by cerebral palsy often face challenges that hinder their full participation in society. The day sheds light on the need for increased awareness, understanding, and support for those with CP.
- WCPD campaigns for a future where people with CP have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.
- With the vision to create awareness about Cerebral Palsy among the masses, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice is observing the World of Cerebral Palsy, through the institutions associated with it by conducting various events across the country.
- World CP Day is a global event that raises awareness about cerebral palsy and celebrates the lives of people with the condition.
Causes of Cerebral Palsy:
- Prematurity and low birth weight are the main risk factors for cerebral palsy.
- Additional reasons for cerebral palsy can stem from stroke, insufficient oxygen to the brain, brain infections, and abnormal brain growth.
- Mothers younger than 20 and older than 34 have an increased risk of giving birth to a baby with cerebral palsy.
- Mothers with certain health conditions are more likely to have children with CP. These conditions include seizures, obesity, abnormal thyroid function, an overabundance of protein in the urine, and developmental and intellectual disabilities.
- Genetic mutations may also cause CP.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), males are more likely to have CP than females.
- Causes after birth include accidental injuries, physical abuse, asphyxiation, infection, strokes or bleeding in and around the brain, jaundice and kernicterus.
General symptoms:
- Muscles can be either excessively rigid, overly lax, or possess reflexes that are stronger than usual.
- Delays in achieving key developmental goals, like sitting or walking. Babies might not have the ability to support their heads when lifted, turn over, or bring their hands to their mouths.
- Poor coordination
- Tremors
- Other symptoms include learning disabilities, vision problems, hearing problems, seizures, pain, and increased drooling.
Symptoms of cerebral palsy can become more apparent over time. If symptoms are mild, diagnosis may be delayed longer.
Diagnosis & Treatments:
- The diagnosis of cerebral palsy (CP) involves a series of steps, including:
- A provider may suspect CP before your baby reaches 12 months old, but will often hold off on making the official diagnosis until your baby is between 18 and 24 months old.
- A provider can diagnose CP using a physical and neurological exam, specialised assessment checklists, imaging scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). If your baby has other symptoms, they may need other tests, too.
- Cerebral Palsy treated with medications, surgeries, physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy, mental health therapy.
Top cerebral palsy facts:
- Children with low birth weights are more likely to develop CP.
- CP is the most common childhood disability, affecting 1 in 345 children.
- Approximately 18 million worldwide have CP.
- CP is not progressive, meaning it does not get worse over time.
- CP is an umbrella term for a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move.
- The five types of CP include spastic, dyskinetic, ataxic, hypotonic, and mixed.
- It is estimated that around 3 out of every 1000 children in India have this disorder, and experts believe that they have normal intelligence and should be enrolled in regular schools.
- According to Cerebral Palsy's Global Network, globally CP occurs in approximately 1 in 700 live births, in high-income countries and about 45 per cent of children diagnosed with CP are born prematurely.
Indian government initiatives:
- GyanPrabha scheme aims to encourage people with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities for pursuing educational/ vocational courses like graduation courses, professional courses and vocational training leading to employment or self-employment.
- GHARAUNDA (Group Home for Adults): This scheme is open to people with the following disabilities: Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities. You need to be over 18 years old. GHARAUNDA provides a dual-role Special Educator for skill development and vocational training.
- The National Trust is a statutory body of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, set up.
- The NIRAMAYA Health Insurance Scheme offers up to Rs. 1 lakh coverage for individuals with disabilities, covering medical treatments for any disabled person with cerebral palsy.
- The Vikaas Day Care Scheme is for kids aged 10 years or older with Cerebral Palsy and Autism, Mental Retardation or Multiple Disabilities.
- Under the “National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities” Act (Act 44 of 1999).
Ways to Support Children with Cerebral Palsy:
- If you know a family dealing with cerebral palsy, offer to help out for a few hours so the main caregivers can take a break.
- Supporting organisations that help caregivers is a meaningful way to show appreciation for those who commit to caring for a child with cerebral palsy.
- Donate Time or Money to Cerebral Palsy Organisations.
- Raise awareness to educate a greater number of individuals about it.
With the support of parents, families, communities, governments and health professionals, children with cerebral palsy will lead healthy and contributing lives. The future looks promising as global collaboration increases in research, practice, education, technology, and social action for individuals with CP.
Here are some famous movies and documentaries that feature characters with disabilities:
- Margarita with a Straw: The film follows a defiant adolescent with cerebral palsy, portrayed by Kalki Koechlin. Shonali Bose directed the film, which is known for its unique portrayal of individuals with disabilities as fully human, complete with their aspirations and goals.
- Jalsa: The film stars Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old boy of Indian descent from Texas, portraying a character with cerebral palsy. The movie revolves around a car crash and features Vidya Balan and Shef Ali Shah.
- Music Within: Biopic music within follows two ADA advocates, one deaf and one with cerebral palsy. Michael Sheen and Ron Livingston deliver powerful performances showcasing the human spirit's resilience.
- We Won’t Drop the Baby: "We Won't Drop the Baby" is a captivating documentary that delves into the unique experience of marriage and parenting while dealing with cerebral palsy. Adele and Laurence's story showcases how they navigate their careers and raise children despite their disability, shedding light on a topic rarely portrayed in cinema.
- A Simple Act: A documentary called "A Simple Act" follows the touching journey of a family facing unexpected challenges. Parents Rick and Patty, raising two sons, find their world flipped upside down when Rick falls ill. Their lives are transformed when a kind stranger, a high school football star, steps in to help maintain their family unity during a difficult time.
- Certain Proof: A Question of Worth" features actor Chris Cooper sharing his son's journey with cerebral palsy. Parents share challenges faced by their children with cerebral palsy in receiving equal education. Students often suffer from ignorance and prejudice in school systems due to limited physical or verbal abilities. The film highlights the struggle for equality and potential for all children, regardless of disabilities.
- Beyond Limits: Bonner Paddock's climb, up the Mount Kilimanjaro, captured in the "I Define Me" interview, showed how cerebral palsy didn't stop him from achieving goals. The journey, also a fundraiser for a nonprofit, helped Paddock grieve the loss of a friend's son with the same condition.
