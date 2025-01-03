ETV Bharat / international

World Braille Day: Honouring The Legacy Of Louis Braille And Advocating Accessibility

New Delhi: World Braille Day, observed annually on January 4, highlights the vital role of Braille as a means of communication and empowerment for the visually impaired. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the tactile writing system that has transformed lives worldwide.

The United Nations established World Braille Day to raise awareness about the significance of Braille in ensuring the human rights and inclusion of blind and visually impaired individuals. As millions of people globally face visual impairments, this day emphasises the need for accessible communication and education tools to promote equality and opportunity.

Understanding Braille: A Tool for Independence

Braille is a system of raised dots arranged in cells, which individuals read by moving their fingertips over the embossed patterns. Each Braille cell comprises six dots arranged in two columns of three. These dots are combined to represent letters, numbers, punctuation, and even musical notes.

Louis Braille, born in 1809 in France, lost his sight at the age of three due to an accident. Despite his disability, he excelled academically and sought to create a better way for the blind to access written information. Inspired by a military communication code, he developed the Braille system at just 15 years old.

Today, Braille is used in multiple languages worldwide and remains a cornerstone of accessibility, even with the advent of modern assistive technologies. It empowers visually impaired individuals to access literature, education, and information independently, fostering their inclusion in society.

The Global Need for Braille Accessibility

According to the World Health Organisation, at least 1 billion people globally suffer from preventable or untreated vision impairment. Vision loss often leads to challenges in education, employment, and social inclusion, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), adopted in 2006, underscores the importance of Braille in education, freedom of expression, access to information, and social inclusion. Recognising these principles, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 4 as World Braille Day in 2018, with the first celebration held in 2019.

Braille’s Role in Crisis Situations

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical need for accessible information. Organisations like the UNDP and UNICEF produced Braille materials on health, hygiene, and prevention measures to ensure visually impaired individuals could access life-saving information.

Efforts to improve digital accessibility are also gaining momentum. Innovations in assistive technologies, such as Braille translation software and refreshable Braille displays, are bridging gaps and expanding opportunities for the visually impaired.