World Book And Copyright Day: A Day To Celebrate Books, Readers, And The Right To Write

Books, in all their forms, allow us to learn and to keep ourselves informed. They also entertain us and help us to understand the world, while offering a window into otherness.

Every year, UNESCO invites the international community to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day on 23 April. This day recognises books as a “link between the past and the future, a bridge between generations and across cultures” and calls for celebrations of the power and joy of books.

Background of the Day

The celebration of World Book and Copyright Day goes back to ‘La Diada de Sant Jordi’, or the Festival of St George, which is Catalunya’s version of Valentine’s Day, when people give each other red roses—but also books. This one-day festival, held every year on the 23rd of April, is inspired by the legend of Saint George, who has been the patron Saint of Catalunya since 1456.

The 23rd of April 1996 was a special day in Barcelona. The 25th International Publishers Congress, which marked the 100th anniversary of the IPA, was being held in the city, with the attendance of almost a thousand publishers and accompanying guests from 47 different countries. It was on that day that World Book and Copyright Day was celebrated for the first time.

In November 1995, Federico Mayor—a Spanish scientist, scholar, politician, diplomat and poet who served as Director-General of UNESCO from 1987 to 1999—had sent a letter to Pere Vicens, president of the Spanish Publishers Association (La Federación de Gremios de Editores de España), informing him that UNESCO had unanimously decided to declare the 23rd of April as ‘World Book and Copyright Day’.

The date was chosen because on the 23rd of April 1616, three great writers of their time had passed away: Miguel de Cervantes, William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. Mayor makes it clear in his letter to Vicens that, although this timely initiative was suggested by the Spanish government, its paternity can be attributed to publishers.

What is Copyright?

A legal term known as "copyright" refers to the rights granted to authors and artists for their literary and creative works, which include novels, songs, fine art pieces like paintings and sculptures, as well as technology-based creations like computer programs and electronic databases. To be protected, a work does not have to be published or "made available to the public." From its formation, it is shielded. Copyright for books protects all rights of the author to their work.

Why Should Copyright be Protected?

For authors, copyright protection is crucial to protect their creative work. It prevents bookstores from duplicating and selling copies without the author's consent. When a person purchases a book, they are not just acquiring a physical product but also the author's intellectual property, such as the plot, characters and settings. To copyright a book in India, you need to log in to the official website of the Copyright Office, copyright.gov.in. This website allows you to fill out and file registration forms online. The general rule is that copyright lasts for 60 years. In the case of original literary, dramatic, musical and artistic works, the 60-year period is counted from the year following the death of the author.

Significance of World Book and Copyright Day

World Book and Copyright Day is a celebration to promote the enjoyment of books and reading. Celebrations take place all over the world to recognise the scope of books – a link between the past and the future, a bridge between generations and across cultures. On this occasion, UNESCO and the international organisations representing the three major sectors of the book industry—publishers, booksellers and libraries

The Book Industry in India

The Indian trade book market is witnessing a vibrant transformation, driven by double-digit growth, evolving reader preferences, and the influence of social media.

The Indian book market generated a revenue of USD 10.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2030. The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030. In terms of segment, educational was the largest revenue-generating type in 2024 (Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/books-market/india)

The accessibility of books in India has improved, with the growth of physical bookstores and the rise of online platforms such as Amazon making it easier for readers to access them. Furthermore, the role of social media and influencers in promoting books has been a game-changer.

With influencers recommending books and social media fostering discussions and reviews, awareness around books has reached new heights. Reading, especially among younger generations, is becoming more of a cultural trend, with books gaining a “cool” status. All these factors combined suggest a very optimistic future for the trade book market in India, with both traditional and digital avenues playing a significant role in its continued growth.

Print books continue to dominate, but digital formats (e-books and audiobooks) are growing due to their convenience. Many readers now embrace a hybrid approach, alternating between print and digital formats based on their needs. Digital platforms have expanded access to books, particularly in smaller cities and rural areas.

Global access to international authors and books has further diversified reading choices, allowing readers to engage with global trends and cultures. Overall, readers seek accessible, flexible, and diverse reading experiences, blending content and format to fit their dynamic lifestyles.

Younger readers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are key drivers behind the rise of genres like romance, fantasy, and young adult fiction. This generation is heavily influenced by social media platforms, especially YouTube and Instagram, which have made book recommendations more accessible and mainstream.

The Role of AI in the Book Industry

AI and machine learning are playing an increasingly important role in the book industry, enabling publishers, booksellers, and marketers to gain insights into consumer behaviour, improve their marketing strategies, and make more informed decisions about the books they produce and sell.

AI and machine learning can be used to analyse sales data and predict which books are likely to be popular in the future. This information can be used by publishers to make decisions about which books to publish and how to market them. Similarly, these technologies can be used to develop personalised book recommendations for individual readers based on their reading history and preferences.

The Importance of Reading Books

Mental Stimulation: Reading books can keep your brain active and healthy, boost your emotional and mental health, and is even linked to living longer.

Stress Reduction: No matter how much stress you have, it all just slips away when you lose yourself in a great story book.

Knowledge: Every read provides you with an opportunity to learn and explore new ideas. Reading books expands your knowledge and makes you smarter.

Memory Improvement: Reading is actually an important health habit for your brain because it improves memory. Reading is one of the few activities that requires your undivided attention; therefore, it improves your ability to concentrate.

Reading Increases General Knowledge: Books are always filled with fun and interesting facts. Whether you read fiction or non-fiction, books have the ability to provide us with information we would’ve otherwise not known. Reading a variety of topics can make you a more knowledgeable person, in turn improving your conversation skills.