World Biryani Day 2024: Celebrating This Rich And Flavorful Persian Delicacy

World Biryani Day is celebrated on October 11 annually across the globe to highlight its delicious taste, diverse and flavorful dish. On this day, people from all around the world relish the comforting taste of different types of biryanis like chicken, mutton, vegetable, and mushroom biryanis of various regions and countries. Biriyani originated in Persia as a simple rice and meat dish and then traveled to India.

The foodies get unique and different experiences of taste and version of biryanis in every region of the country. Each and every region has adapted it into its own culture and taste by adding available spices or ingredients to make it delicious cuisine as per their regions.

In India, foodies get various versions of biryanis in different parts of the country as per region it is cooked by incorporating spices or ingredients particular to that area. Biryani, a delicious dish, has captured the hearts and taste buds of the foodies around the world as people get a wide range of biryani anywhere in the world.

Hyderabadi Biryani: It is made with basmati rice, meat (chicken or goat), and special spices. The taste and flavour of this biryani has a special place among foodie across India and other countries. Travellers who visit Hyderabad mostly take its taste. Sindhi Biryani: It is fragrant and flavorful, and the meat added rice dish that originates from the Sindh province of Pakistan. It is also cooked with rice, chicken, mutton, tomatoes, potatoes and use green chillis for spicy flavour. Delhi Biryani: From Mughal era to modern time, it has a special place among foodies who love to eat biryani in Delhi. Old Delhi and Nizamuddin are the places where people can get authentic taste of biryani. Thalassery Biryani: It is popular dish of Malabar region of Kerala in India. Biryani is unique of its taste due to use of Kaima rice, meat, and ingredients which gives it special flavour and texture. Lucknowi Biryani: Lucknowi biryani is also known as Awadhi biryani which is a rich legacy of Awadh style with mild spices. Kolkata Biryani: It has flavour with mild spices in rice and spicy chicken which creat it's unique and mouth watering taste. If you ara food lover and explore new cuisine than you should definitely taste it once in Kolkata.

The Mughals brought biryani to India for the first time. It is significantly more likely that it traveled to the Deccan region of south India with pilgrims and soldier-statesmen of noble lineage. Only much later did the dish meander over less-traveled routes, along the peninsula's hinterland and seaboard, dressing up in various regional costumes to appeal to local palates.