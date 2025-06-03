World Bicycle Day 2025: Why Celebrate Cycling?

Hyderabad: Every year on June 3, World Bicycle Day is celebrated across the globe to recognise the versatility and uniqueness of the bicycle, emphasising its reliability and sustainability as a mode of transportation.

The official theme for World Bicycle Day 2025 is 'Cycling for a Sustainable Future,' signifying the importance of bicycles in fostering healthier habits, decreasing carbon emissions, and promoting a more sustainable planet. The initiative encourages communities and authorities to enhance cycling as a safer, more accessible option for everyone.

In 2018, a United Nations General Assembly resolution spearheaded by the Turkmenistan government established World Bicycle Day, recognising "The uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport, fostering environmental stewardship and health."

More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed transport needs and behaviour, prompting many cities to rethink their transportation systems. As part of efforts to 'build back better,' cycling is pitched as a healthy, green and economical transport alternative. A new UN General Assembly resolution adopted in 2022 on 'Integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development' reinforces these principles. Through this resolution, governments commit to promoting the bicycle among all members of society, including people of all ages, urban and rural, and to developing a culture of bicycling in society.

Purpose of the day

The main Purpose of World Bicycle Day is to recognise the bicycle's distinctive, adaptable, and eco-friendly characteristics as a means of transport. The event motivated stakeholders to highlight and enhance the use of bicycles as a way to promote sustainable development, improve education, including physical education, for youth, advocate for health, prevent illness, encourage tolerance, mutual understanding and respect, and support social inclusion and a culture of peace.

Significance

Encourages Eco-Friendly Transport : Bicycles lower greenhouse gas emissions and alleviate traffic jams.

: Bicycles lower greenhouse gas emissions and alleviate traffic jams. Promotes a Healthy Lifestyle : Consistent cycling enhances heart health and improves mental wellness.

: Consistent cycling enhances heart health and improves mental wellness. Promotes Economic Efficiency : Bicycles are inexpensive and need little upkeep.

: Bicycles are inexpensive and need little upkeep. Creates Community: Biking encourages social engagement and participation in the community.

Cycling and sustainable development

World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally friendly, sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities and bolsters the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. On 15 March 2022, the General Assembly adopted the resolution on the integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development. It emphasised that the bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on the climate.

Why celebrate the bicycle?

At every age, the advantages of maintaining physical activity exceed the possible risks, such as injuries. Any amount of physical activity is preferable to doing none. By increasing daily activity in fairly simple ways, individuals can easily reach the suggested levels of movement. Meeting the needs of people who walk and cycle continues to be a critical part of the mobility solution for helping cities decouple population growth from increased emissions, and to improve air quality and road safety.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity. For the poorest urban sector, who often cannot afford private vehicles, walking and cycling can provide a form of transport while reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death. Accordingly, improved active transport is not only healthy; it is also equitable and cost-effective.

Whether it’s for work or pleasure, the choices we make on how we get from one place to another - driving, flying, ferrying, biking, scooting, and public transportation - can have a large impact on carbon emissions. Today, the transportation sector is one of the greatest producers of global carbon emissions. Our roadways are predominantly filled with cars and vehicles that burn fossil fuels, which leads to carbon emissions. Aviation (flying) is another area in the transport sector that consumes a large amount of fossil fuels and accounts for 10% of global emissions in the transport sector.

To preserve a livable climate, the average annual carbon emissions per person will need to drop from 6.3 tons (2020) to 2.1 tons by 2030 as recommended by experts.

Walking and biking are naturally the least carbon-intensive means of transport. If your end destination is walkable or bikeable, consider increasing the number of times you walk or bike each week. If your destination is too far to walk or bike, consider taking public transportation. Shifting from cars to public transportation can reduce up to 2.2 tons of carbon emissions annually per individual.

WHO Promotes Cycling

WHO actively promotes cycling for its myriad benefits to health and the environment, including increasing physical activity, reducing noncommunicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and decreasing air and noise pollution.

Like governments worldwide, it also recognises cycling as a facilitator of the achievement of many Sustainable Development Goals, including those on education, energy, employment, cities and inequalities.

The underlying premise is that to unleash the potential of cycling, roads must be safe. In line with World Bicycle Day, WHO has released a range of resources and materials to promote cycling, improve road safety and enhance the health and well-being of people and the places they live, work and play.