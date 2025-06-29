ETV Bharat / international

World Bank Grants USD 50 Million To Improve Sri Lanka’s Education System

World Bank announced an additional USD 50 million for Sri Lanka, targeting underserved schools, including those in plantation communities and for children with special needs.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 29, 2025 at 7:04 AM IST

1 Min Read

Colombo: The World Bank has approved a new USD 50 million additional financing package for Sri Lanka through its ongoing General Education Modernisation Project, which would benefit an estimated 5,00,000 students and 1,50,000 teachers.

In a press release on Friday, the World Bank said the additional funding will help keep vital education reforms on track, improve teaching quality, upgrade school facilities, and enhance student well-being. The World Bank said the additional funding will focus on underserved schools, including those in the plantation communities and those supporting children with special needs.

Schools across all nine provinces, regardless of grade level, are expected to benefit from this support, the press release said. “This support is about making sure every child in Sri Lanka has the chance to learn in a safe, inclusive environment and that every teacher has the tools they need to help their students thrive,” said David Sislen, World Bank Divisional Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

“We are excited to be working with Sri Lanka to help students and teachers reach their full potential,” he added.

The additional financing will support the improvement of teacher effectiveness by modernising pre-service teacher education and continuing teacher development, with a strong focus on digital learning, the release said.

Harsha Aturupane, World Bank Lead Economist and Task Team Leader, said the additional funds will be utilised to benefit children in rural and estate areas, with special emphasis on female students. The project is implemented by the Ministry of Education, along with the provincial education authorities.

Colombo: The World Bank has approved a new USD 50 million additional financing package for Sri Lanka through its ongoing General Education Modernisation Project, which would benefit an estimated 5,00,000 students and 1,50,000 teachers.

In a press release on Friday, the World Bank said the additional funding will help keep vital education reforms on track, improve teaching quality, upgrade school facilities, and enhance student well-being. The World Bank said the additional funding will focus on underserved schools, including those in the plantation communities and those supporting children with special needs.

Schools across all nine provinces, regardless of grade level, are expected to benefit from this support, the press release said. “This support is about making sure every child in Sri Lanka has the chance to learn in a safe, inclusive environment and that every teacher has the tools they need to help their students thrive,” said David Sislen, World Bank Divisional Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

“We are excited to be working with Sri Lanka to help students and teachers reach their full potential,” he added.

The additional financing will support the improvement of teacher effectiveness by modernising pre-service teacher education and continuing teacher development, with a strong focus on digital learning, the release said.

Harsha Aturupane, World Bank Lead Economist and Task Team Leader, said the additional funds will be utilised to benefit children in rural and estate areas, with special emphasis on female students. The project is implemented by the Ministry of Education, along with the provincial education authorities.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD BANKSRI LANKASRI LANKA EDUCATION SYSTEM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.