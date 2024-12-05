ETV Bharat / international

World Bank Approves USD 188 Million Loan For Maharashtra To Stimulate Growth In Backward Districts

Washington: The World Bank has approved a USD 188.28-million loan to stimulate economic growth in Maharashtra, especially in the lagging districts, a media release said on Thursday.

The $188.28 million Maharashtra Strengthening Institutional Capabilities in districts for enabling growth operation will support district planning and growth strategies, the bank said in a statement.

Investments under the operation will equip districts with the necessary data, funds, and expertise to maximize the value of public money employed for driving growth and job creation. It will also enhance private sector participation by improving e-government services for businesses in districts, especially in the tourism sector, it said.