World Bamboo Day 2024: Importance Of Bamboo On A Global Scale

Hyderabad: Every year on September 18, World Bamboo Day raises awareness about this fast-growing plant. The day recognises the importance of bamboo on a global scale. Bamboo is the most sustainable – ecofriendly - renewable natural resource used for various purposes. It is used to make small products, furniture and to construct houses and structures.

World Bamboo Day is a day of celebration to increase the awareness of bamboo globally to promote cultivation and usages of bamboo as well as traditional uses locally for community and economic development.

Is bamboo tree or grass?

Scientifically bamboo is not a tree but grass. But the Indian Forest Act, 1927 considered it a tree. Accordingly, cutting bamboo from outside forests and transporting it was made unlawful. In 2017 an amendment was made to Indian Forest Act, 1927 and bamboo has been removed from the category of tree. Now there is no prohibition on growing or cutting bamboo trees even outside the forests.

History of World Bamboo Day

The World Bamboo Organization (WBO) proclaimed September 18 as World Bamboo Day in 2009, during the eighth World Bamboo Congress in Bangkok. It was decided upon with the unanimous consent of delegates from almost 100 nations. This celebration was initiated by Kamesh Salam, former President of WBO. Since then, this day is a world-wide event gathering hundreds of thousands of people to manifest the importance of bamboo as a plant companion for humanity.

The day was unanimously declared on September 18th to coincide with Royal Thai Forestry Day of Royal Govt of Thailand. The aim of World Bamboo Day is to raise public awareness of the benefits that bamboo has to offer economically and the importance of growing it for emerging industries.

Significance of World Bamboo Day

In Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia, bamboo is extremely valuable from an economic and cultural standpoint. The significance of World Bamboo Day lies in its promotion of the benefits of utilising and protecting bamboo. On this day, people become more conscious of the plant's many uses in both personal and professional settings.