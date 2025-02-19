World Anthropology Day Celebrated To Disseminate Anthropology’s Signification

New Delhi: World Anthropology Day is celebrated on the third Thursday of February every year to acknowledge the professionals and disseminate anthropology’s importance worldwide on this day.

Sharing the information on social media X, Anthropological Survey of India wrote, “Indian Anthropology Congress 2025, February 21-23, organised by ansigoi, Ministry of Culture. Join us at the Indian Anthropology Congress 2025, where leading scholars and experts will engage in critical discussions on anthropology’s role in shaping a developed India.”

Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi University posted on X, “Anthro_RGU is the premiere institute in the state training young Anthropologists in the state. On 19th February, the department is celebrating World Anthropology Day, 2025.”

What is Anthropology:

Anthropology is a multidisciplinary field of study in which students, professionals, and scholars study human society, behaviour, culture, development, and origins from the ancient era to the present time. It helps the researchers to know different aspects of human development step by step from the ancient period to modern society. Their main aim is to understand human evolution from a primitive to a cultured society.

History:

World Anthropology Day was established years back to observe the day for anthropological significance.

Significance:

According to the American Anthropological Association’s website, its aim is to highlight anthropology’s contributions to increased understanding of social matters, including some that are difficult to talk about. For the past 15 years, it has undertaken a Public Education Initiative, tackling timely topics like Race and Migration.

Celebrate:

This day is celebrated by several schools, museums, professional institutes, colleges, and other organisations worldwide. They organise various events to educate people about anthropology by showing sociocultural movies, debate competitions, and holding lectures, and cultural shows.

Community Anthropology:

In the community of anthropologists in the United States, these four fields, human biology, archaeology, cultural anthropology, and linguistics, are understood to be the pillar on which the whole discipline rests. Any individual anthropologist will probably specialise in one or two of these areas but have a general familiarity with them all, the AAA website says.