World Adoption Day 2024: Giving Kids A Forever Family, One Adoption At A Time

This day is a call to action for governments, organisations, and communities to continue working toward ensuring that every child has a loving family to call their own. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: November 9 marks the celebration of World Adoption Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of adoption and the profound impact it can have on children’s lives. Adoption provides a second chance for children who have been orphaned, abandoned, or neglected, offering them the love, care, and stability they deserve.

While orphanages worldwide work tirelessly to provide shelter, the absence of a family environment leaves children vulnerable. This day highlights the urgent need for more families to step forward and give these children the love they need to thrive.

The Importance of Adoption: Orphanages serve as crucial institutions, providing shelter and care for children who lack parental support. Yet, the institutionalized care these children receive cannot replace the warmth and stability of a family environment.

Many children in orphanages across the world are waiting for loving families to offer them the opportunity to grow, learn, and flourish. They yearn for a family that will nurture them, offer guidance, and help them realise their full potential. Adoption gives them the joy of belonging, creating new opportunities for children who have faced hardship.

The Origins of World Adoption Day: World Adoption Day was founded in 2014 by Hank Fortner and his team at Adopt Together, a non-profit crowdfunding platform that seeks to bridge the gap between children in need of homes and families eager to adopt.

The day is celebrated globally to highlight the importance of adoption, raise awareness about the challenges faced by orphaned children, and encourage individuals and families to consider adoption.

The event aims to educate the public about the adoption process, the emotional journey involved, and the immense impact it can have on both the child and the adoptive family.

Adoption Process in India: India’s adoption process, managed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), follows a clear and structured path to ensure that children are placed in the most suitable homes.

The process begins with the registration of prospective adoptive parents with authorised agencies, including recognised Indian Placement Agencies (RIPA) and Special Adoption Agencies (SAA). After a thorough home study and counselling session, a child may be referred to the parents.