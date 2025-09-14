ETV Bharat / international

Won't Stand For Intimidation On Our Streets Based On Colour Of Skin: UK PM Starmer

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the assaults on police officers and racist intimidation on Sunday, a day after a massive anti-immigrant protest turned violent and injured scores of police officers.

The ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and addressed remotely by American tech billionaire Elon Musk, descended into chaos on Saturday with at least 26 police officers hurt in clashes and 24 arrests.

In his first official response to the violence on the streets not far from 10 Downing Street, Starmer took to X to condemn the intimidation of people based on their migrant background.

“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values,” said Starmer.

“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin,” he said.

“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,” he added.

On Saturday, the Met Police said an estimated 1,50,000 gathered for a rally that heard speeches against immigration as the British Union Jack and St George’s flags were waved by crowds.

A smaller counter-protest, Stand Up To Racism, was being held in a demarcated area nearby but the police said the turnout far exceeded the initial estimates of the organisers, causing a spillover of the two camps.

“There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence. They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe,” said Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.