Woman On FBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' List Arrested For Killing Son, Fleeing To India

New York: The FBI has arrested a woman on the agency's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list who is accused of killing her six-year-old son and fleeing to India to evade prosecution, according to officials.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was wanted on state charges of killing her son, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said in a X post on Wednesday.

He said Singh’s arrest was the fourth "Top 10 Most Wanted" capture in seven months, crediting law enforcement partners in Texas, the US Justice Department, and authorities in India for their coordination. Fox News reported that Singh was arrested in India by the FBI, in coordination with Indian authorities and INTERPOL. She has been transported to the US and will be turned over to Texas authorities, it added.

In March 2023, authorities in Texas conducted a welfare check for Singh’s special needs son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had not been seen since October 2022. Singh allegedly lied about his whereabouts, indicating that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022.

Two days later, she boarded a flight to India with her husband, the boy’s Indian-origin stepfather, and six other juvenile children and never returned.The then-missing child was not present with them and never boarded the flight, according to the report.

Her son had numerous health and developmental issues, including a severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density issues, and chronic lung disease, Fox News reported, quoting officials. Singh was formally charged in October 2023 in a Texas district court. She will face charges of 'Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution' and 'Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age', according to Patel's post.