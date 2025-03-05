ETV Bharat / international

Woman, Four Children Burnt Alive After Their Hut Caught Fire In Pakistan’s Punjab

According to the Rescue 1122, the woman was cooking food when the bagasse on which their hut was made of caught fire.

Woman, Four Children Burnt Alive After Their Hut Caught Fire In Pakistan’s Punjab
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 9:50 PM IST

Lahore: At least four children and a woman were burnt alive on Wednesday when fire erupted in their gypsy hut in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said. The incident took place in Chohlistan’s Toba Qasimwala, some 600 kilometres from Lahore.

According to the Rescue 1122, the woman was cooking food when the bagasse on which their hut was made of caught fire.

“Wind caused spread of the fire to other huts, resulting in the four children aged between one and four and the woman being burnt alive,” a Rescue spokesperson said. He said dozens of gypsy huts were completely burnt by the fire and several families ran for their lives.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the loss of life and directed the authorities concerned to extend help to the families affected by the fire.

Lahore: At least four children and a woman were burnt alive on Wednesday when fire erupted in their gypsy hut in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said. The incident took place in Chohlistan’s Toba Qasimwala, some 600 kilometres from Lahore.

According to the Rescue 1122, the woman was cooking food when the bagasse on which their hut was made of caught fire.

“Wind caused spread of the fire to other huts, resulting in the four children aged between one and four and the woman being burnt alive,” a Rescue spokesperson said. He said dozens of gypsy huts were completely burnt by the fire and several families ran for their lives.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the loss of life and directed the authorities concerned to extend help to the families affected by the fire.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BURNT ALIVEPAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.