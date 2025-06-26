Witnessed Momentum Of Change: UN High Commissioner For Human Rights After Three-Day Visit To Sri Lanka

Colombo: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who wrapped his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, said he felt a momentum of change in the country.

Volker said during his visit, he discussed an array of human rights issues with a wide range of actors, from the country’s political and religious leaders to members of civil society and victims of human rights abuses. "My discussions helped me to understand better the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for this rich and diverse as well as stunningly beautiful country," he said.

Volker said he met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Prime Minister, as well as other ministers and political party leaders and parliamentarians from across the political spectrum. "Our discussions showed a genuine openness to address complex issues. Here in Colombo, I also met the Chief Justice, the Attorney-General, senior security officials, the National Human Rights Commission, the Office of Missing Persons, the Office of Reparations, and the Office of National Unity and Reconciliation," he said.

Volker said his visit to the recently re-opened mass grave at Chemmani was a compelling reminder that the past haunts the lives of many in Sri Lanka. "At the site I had a chance to meet a family which is still searching and grieving for a loved one. They hope that his remains may be unearthed there even after all these years. Like thousands of others, they want closure after 30 years of not knowing," he said.

The high commissioner said the victims’ groups continue to advocate for truth and justice for their missing loved ones. "I heard from many mothers during my visit to Jaffna and Trincomalee, as well as victims of enforced disappearances in the south. A woman from a southern province, whose husband disappeared in 1989, for example, she still goes from town to town searching, and that the tears of Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslims are the same," he said

Volker said the legacy of the past presents a daunting challenge for the new Government. "I have followed and been encouraged by the speeches of the President over the last few months in which he has publicly recognised the shared pain and grief of individuals from all communities. It is important to build on this momentum and to translate it into tangible results so that the truth of what happened to loved ones is unearthed," he said.

Volker further said the Government has reopened investigations and prosecutions into some important cases, including the Easter Sunday attacks, and he encouraged these to be advanced. "Achieving results in at least some longstanding and representative human rights cases would have a powerful demonstrative and confidence building effect.," he said.

Volker said as the world marks International Day of Victims of Torture, torture and sexual violence featured prominently during the conflict and are still reported today. Even though torture is criminalised under Sri Lankan law, complaints continue to be received of torture across the country. Therefore, security sector and police reform are critical as there is much work to be done to end this systemic problem, he said.

Volker called for repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and a moratorium on its use and urge an expedited review and release of long-term PTA detainees and prisoners. Also, the Online Safety Act also needs to be repealed.

He observed that women’s and gender rights in Sri Lanka have seen both progress and persistent challenges in recent years. "In the November 2024 elections, 22 women were elected to Parliament, doubling female participation to 9.8 per cent, which is higher than in the past, but needs to be improved. In the workplace, women earn 27 per cent less than men for the same job and many women raised the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence. I welcome the decriminalization of same-sex relationships bill, which I understand is before Parliament", he said.

Volker said the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act needs to be amended to bring it into line with international human rights law. He said popular demands arising from the 2022 Aragalaya protests called for action on accountability for corruption and economic mismanagement.

The high commissioner said he stressed the importance of releasing lands still occupied and used economically by the military, and resolving land disputes involving archeological, religious and conservation issues in consultation with communities. Muslims must be facilitated to return to their lands if they wish.

"During my meetings with religious leaders, I stressed the pivotal role they have in promoting human rights and inter-faith understanding. This is a key ingredient for a peaceful, harmonious, and ethical society. In a world where hate speech and incitement on religious grounds are becoming increasingly commonplace, I urged them to use their influence to stamp this out," he said.