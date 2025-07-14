With Deuba's Solid Backing, There's No Stopping Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli remains unbothered and confident about completing his term, despite his two smaller coalition partners' recent move to withdraw support, prompting him to face a vote of confidence in the House within 30 days.

On July 4, the Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP) with four seats in the federal lower house formally announced its withdrawal of support to the Oli-led government. Just days earlier, on June 22, another coalition partner, Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal (JSP-N), with five seats, decided to stop backing the Oli government, over its "failure to ensure good governance, economic recovery and constitutional reforms".

What that could mean is a potential loss of about nine votes in the 275-member house, where Oli enjoys an overwhelming majority, with his party, the Communist Party of Nepal — Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) commanding 79 seats, and his key coalition partner, the Nepali Congress (NC) boasting 88 seats.

Soon after he was appointed prime minister in July 2024, Oli comfortably won the trust vote, securing 188 votes, which was 50 more than the required.

Oli-Deuba partnership

"No force can topple this government, not even cannon shells can topple the prime minister's chair," Oli said recently in his address to the Lumbini Province Assembly in western Nepal. Then, he made it clear that soon after his two-year term ends next summer, he would hand over the PM’s chair to Sher Bahadur Deuba — his coalition partner and benefactor.

The NC-UML coalition is widely perceived as strange and unheard of in the past 35 years of democratic exercise in the Himalayan nation. For, in the past, the two parties almost always remained in the opposition benches in parliament. Now, despite widespread criticism of the Oli government's performance, the prime minister-in-waiting Deuba has so far stood firmly behind Oli, and vice versa. More than once, Deuba, too, has made it clear that the coalition will remain intact.

Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba. (ANI)

There's a very good reason why it might. A July 2024 "gentlemen's agreement" between Deuba and Oli laid the groundwork for, among other things, reforming the 2015 constitution, and most visibly, rotating the prime minister's chair between the two until the next elections, due in November 2027.

So, when Deuba takes charge of the new government in July 2026, he will be in charge just in time for new elections. If it does happen just as planned — months before he turns 80 — it will be the sixth time Deuba becomes prime minister, setting a new record.

As strange as it may sound, the novelty in this case is the understanding to rotate the prime ministership between two veteran politicians — something unheard of in the young republic's history. Several commentators have described their newfound partnership as a "perfect marriage of convenience that's hard to break" until their mission is completed.

Elephant in the Room

Oli, the fifth-time prime minister, turned 73 in February and asserts he is strong enough to not just lead the party but also a government for several more years to come. His party's 70 years of age cap for leadership was amended because Oli wanted to remain at the top to deal with "challenges facing the party and the nation".

But there's an Elephant in the room. Former CPN-UML leader and its former president Bidya Bhandari, who held the coveted post for two terms, has just returned to party politics, to the horror of several politicians, not least Oli, who seems determined to lead the party for "several years to come".

The 64-year-old made the surprise announcement, marking her late husband, Madan Bhandari's 70th birth anniversary on June 27. The popular left leader and general secretary of CPN-ML died in a SUV car crash in Dasdhunga, Chitwan, amid mysterious circumstances on May 16, 1993. A subsequent probe led by KP Oli couldn't pinpoint the actual cause, but described it as an "unsolved mystery".

Former Napal president Bidya Bhandari. (ANI)

But after her husband's demise, Bhandari entered politics under the mentorship of KP Oli and other senior leaders. Now, her surprise return to politics has baffled many in Nepal, not least the UML or the NC leaders. Besides, of course, Oli, those shocked by her move include Deuba, who reportedly quizzed his partner Oli during a recent meeting, seeking to know the reason behind Bhandari's move.

It followed a recent central working committee meeting of the NC, during which several leaders sounded very curious about "the motive" behind the former president's recent flurry of activity. Several NC leaders were reportedly curious as to "why the former supreme commander of the Nepali Army wanted to re-join party politics".

But this is what Bhandari had to say when she spoke on June 27, "Because I no longer have previous political responsibilities, I have decided to get my party membership renewed, with the best intention of remaining in the CPN-UML and continuing the party's political journey."

Her surprise announcement followed her 10-day-long trip to Nepal's northern neighbour, China, in late May and early June. During the trip, several senior Chinese leaders had welcomed her as the "senior communist leader from Nepal". Beyond diplomatic notes, details are unclear.

But, analysts say, Bhandari's re-entry into politics might offer an alternative to Oli's leadership, as well as bolster the morale of several UML leaders. In the long term, as some NC leaders fear, she could also play a role in re-engineering the unity of the more than half a dozen communist parties.