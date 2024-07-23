ETV Bharat / international

With China On Focus, EAM Jaishankar To Visit Tokyo For Quad Foreign Ministers Meet

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is all set to visit Tokyo at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Japan, Yoko Kamikawa, from 28-30 July to participate in the next meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers' in Tokyo on 29 July along with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, and the United States.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the quad foreign ministers will take forward discussions held during the last meeting in New York in September 2023 and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and review progress on Quad initiatives and working groups.

During the Quad meeting, New Delhi will push its Indo-Pacific strategy, sources said. The QUAD, consisting of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, is an informal strategic forum aimed at promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The group's discussions typically focus on key issues such as security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

The ministers are expected to discuss maritime security, freedom of navigation, and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific region, with a particular focus on countering challenges posed by China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

The current tension between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region is also expected to be discussed during the Quad meeting. China's growing aggressiveness in the Taiwan Strait is also likely to be discussed.

This will be the first Quad foreign ministers meeting since September 2023. Ahead of the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in Laos for the India-Asean and East Asia Summit (EAS) foreign ministers meet. Laos is the current ASEAN and EAS chair.