Winning Ticket For Rs 10,418 Crore Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Sold At Indian Man's Store In California

The winning ticket matched the white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6.

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot
Ishar Gill holds up a copy of the Mega Millions lotto ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion at his family's store in Cottonwood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 3 hours ago

California: At least one Mega Millions player has plenty of dough to ring in the New Year after drawing the winning number. After three months without anyone winning the top prize in the lottery, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion (Rs 104180070000) was sold in California, United States for the drawing Friday night, according to the Mega Millions website.

The California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Circle K (Sunshine Food and Gas) on Rhonda Road in Cottonwood, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) north of Sacramento.

The winning ticket matched the white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6.

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot
Winning Ticket For Rs 10,418 Crore Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot (AP)

Ishar Gill, a son of the store owner, said the winning ticket was “a blessing” for the small rural town of roughly 6,000 people. The identity of the winner or winners was not immediately known.

“We don't have the slightest clue of who may have won it or who may have sold it,” Gill told The Associated Press. “But congratulations to the winner.” The total amount of the Mega Millions jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $549.7 million.

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot
Ishar Gill, left, his father Jaspal Singh, center and his sister Jaspeet Gill right, look over the enlarged image of a check, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP)

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continued to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grew. Until Friday, the last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was Sept. 10.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in Florida in August 2023. Two prizes for its compatriot Powerball lottery have been larger.

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot
Jaspal Singh, right, and store employee Bob Singh, left, look for a spot to place two enlarged images of lottery payoff checks, at the family store, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 (AP)

Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions ticket prices are set to rise from $2 to $5 in April. The increase will be one of many changes that officials say will result in improved jackpot odds, more frequent giant prizes and even larger payouts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

  1. Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery: Rs 12 Crore Jackpot Claimed By Kollam Winner
  2. Mechanic To Millionaire: Karnataka Man Wins Kerala's Rs 25 Crore Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery; Here's What He Will Do With The Prize Money

