Israel's Netanyahu Warns Wildfires Could Reach Jerusalem

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that rapidly spreading wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city, as he declared the situation a "national emergency".

Thick smoke billowed above highways near Jerusalem as firefighters rushed to control wildfires that have injured several people and prompted the military to deploy troops to help.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency reported that hundreds of civilians were at risk from the worst brushfires in years.

MDA said it had provided treatment to around 23 people, 13 of whom were taken to hospital, the majority suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Among them were two pregnant women and two infants under a year old, it added.

It said the alert level had been raised to the highest tier.

Speaking from near the city of Modiin as fires burnt on a nearby hillside, resident Yuval Aharoni, 40, said: "It's just very sad because we knew the weather, we kind of knew that would happen and still we feel like they weren't ready enough with the big planes that can drop large amounts of water."

Netanyahu warned that "the western wind can push the fire easily towards the outskirts of (Jerusalem) -- and even into the city itself".

"We need to bring as many fire engines as possible and create firebreaks well beyond the current fire lines... We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one," he added in a video statement.

"The priority right now is defending Jerusalem," he said.

Thousands evacuated

Police closed the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway and evacuated residents along the route as brushfires broke out again in an area ravaged by blazes a week ago. Communities housing thousands of people have been cleared out.

"A lot of police arrived, a lot of firefighters, but it didn't really help. The fire had already completely taken over the whole area here," student Yosef Aaron told AFP, speaking on the side of a highway with flames visible in the distance.

Fire chief Eyal Caspi warned at a televised press conference that "our aircraft can't do anything right now due to the weather conditions... Our goal is to save lives".

"We are apparently facing the largest fire in Israel in a decade."

The police said on X that they had deployed in force around the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway and the Jerusalem Hills, asking the public to "avoid travelling to the area".