ETV Bharat / international

Why Trade Deals Matter: 15 Things You Need to Know

India and the USA are expected to have an interim trade deal towards the end of June, with both countries expected to come to an interim agreement on tariffs, and India seeking an exemption from the 26% reciprocal tariff imposed by the USA. With the USA being India’s largest trading partner, accounting for 18% of India's total goods exports, 6.22% of imports, it is imperative for both countries to come to a mutually-beneficial agreement. This interim trade deal before the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement later this year, makes it the perfect time for you to understand what trade deals are and what you need to know about them.

1. Trade Deals Are Economic Agreements

Trade deals define what rules of exchange are between two or more countries. These exchanges can be on investments, services, goods, regulations, and more. Trade deals let countries sell in other countries, with reduced taxes or tariffs, to promote trade amongst the countries. A trade deal is what lets Australian wine or avocados into Indian markets at reduced prices, as India and Australia have an Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (AI-CECA).

2. They Often Decide Who Pays More (Or Less) at Customs

Tariffs are essentially taxes that a country imposes on foreign goods. Tariffs are the taxes a country slaps on foreign goods. Trade deals aim to reduce or eliminate these. For instance the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) reduced prices for goods imported into India from UAE and ASEAN countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, etc.

3. There Are Different Types of Trade Deals

There are different types of trade deals, like Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs), and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), each varying in scope. India’s CEPA with the UAE covers not just goods but also services, investments, and intellectual property, while others may only cover goods.

4. Tariffs Bring In Money But Also Protect

Countries have high tariffs to protect domestic producers and to promote domestic goods. For instance, India charges 100% import tariffs on agricultural products, to safeguard millions of Indian farmers from being undercut by cheap foreign agricultural products.

5. Trade Deals Also Have Non-Tariff Elements

Not all barriers are financial as some are based on sanitary aspects, standards, labelling requirements, packaging norms, and more. An example of this would be the recent rejection of Indian mangoes in the USA, owing to documentation issues regarding irradiation that the USA mandates on agricultural imports. There’s no tariff there but rules like these can be trade barriers.

6. Trade Deals May Also Include a “Negative List”

A ‘negative list’ is a list of products that are excluded from tariff cuts. An example of this is that though India has an FTA with Japan, agriculture and dairy products are on the negative list, implying that tariff protections remain in place in those sectors, for the reason mentioned above.

7. Deals Aren’t Always About Goods

While tariffs were usually about imports and exports of goods, it has changed in the 21st century to include services (like IT outsourcing), e-commerce; apart from aspects like environmental standards and even digital data. India’s FTA with Mauritius, for example, includes provisions on financial services, environmental concerns, and even tourism.

8. Trade In Services Is a Growing Focus