Why The India–Maldives MoU On Fisheries And Aquaculture Matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives as the Guest of Honour at Male, in Maldives on July 26, 2025 ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Of the eight agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between India and the Maldives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago nation, the MoU on the bilateral collaboration in the field of fisheries and aquaculture assumes interesting significance.

India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said on Saturday that the partnership aims to promote sustainable tuna and deep-sea fisheries, strengthen aquaculture and sustainable resource management, foster fisheries-based eco-tourism, and support innovation and scientific research across both countries.

"Key areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU include value chain development, mariculture advancement, trade facilitation, and capacity building within the fisheries sector," a statement issued by the Ministry reads. "As a part of this initiative, the Maldives will scale up its fish processing capabilities by investing in cold storage infrastructure and strengthening the aquaculture sector through hatchery development, improved production efficiency, and the diversification of cultured species."

The Ministry further stated that the MoU will also facilitate training and knowledge exchange programmes, with a focus on capacity building in aquatic animal health, biosecurity screening, aquaculture farm management, and specialised technical fields such as refrigeration, mechanical engineering, and marine engineering to support long-term skills development within the sector.

"This cooperation reflects the shared vision of India and Maldives to build a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable future for the fisheries industry," it added.

Choosing fisheries – a sector that directly affects livelihoods in both countries and is relatively insulated from “hard” security debates - as an area of cooperation signals a low‑politics, high-impact reset of India-Maldives ties. It lets both sides rebuild trust through practical, deliverable projects rather than contentious strategic issues.

In the Maldives, tourism dominates the GDP. Fisheries form the second pillar of the country’s economy and the main source of protein and rural employment. Enhancing value addition, improving cold-chain logistics, and adopting sustainable aquaculture/mariculture can cushion the economy against tourism shocks as had happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fishing is the lifeblood of our nation, it is inborn," former Maldives President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom had once said. "From the soil on which we live, to the sea around us, it remains an integral part of our existence. Fishing, and our country and its people, (are) one and shall remain inseparable forever."

For coastal communities in India - especially in Lakshadweep and along India’s west coast where tuna fisheries are growing - joint work on stock management, deep-sea fishing, and market access improves incomes and reduces pressure on inshore, overexploited stocks.

Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands share ecological and cultural proximity with the Maldives. Joint programmes in tuna product development, skill upgradation, eco-labelling, and market intelligence can help these islands move up the value chain. For coastal districts on India’s west and south coasts, exposure to the Maldives’ best practices in sustainable, low-bycatch tuna fisheries is a tangible upgrade path.

The Maldives is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, located southwest of the southern tip of India. There are 26 atolls containing 1,192 islets, of which 250 islands are inhabited.