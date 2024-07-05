Why Is PM Modi's Visit To Austria Significant? All You Need To Know

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a significant development in diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian leader after 41 years to be visiting Austria on July 9-10. After he visits Moscow, he will depart for Austria. "The Prime Minister will be visiting Austria on July 9-10 at the invitation of the Chancellor of Austria. This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Austria.

The last Prime Minister's visit from India to Austria was more than 40 years ago. In terms of programming elements, the PM, besides the ceremonial welcome being accorded to him, would also call on the President of Austria and hold restricted delegation-level talks as also high-level business engagement in Austria", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

Commenting on PM Modi's Austria visit, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Pavan Kapoor said, "We have had a "good and steadfast" relationship with Austria. Our focus will be innovation and technology". The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983. She had also visited the country in 1971.

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Indian leader to visit Austria in 1955. In November 1999, the then Indian President KR Narayanan made India’s first state visit to Austria after which in 2011, ex-President Pratibha Patil travelled to the country.

Ever since becoming the Prime Minister, Modi, has maintained cordial ties with Austria. In the first term, the PM held a bilateral meeting with then-Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern in St Petersburg on June 2, 2017, on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

India and Austria maintain diplomatic relations that have evolved positively over the years. Both countries established diplomatic relations in 1949. Austria recognised India's independence in 1947, and both countries have embassies in each other's capitals.

In fact, bilateral trade between India and Austria has been growing steadily. Austria exports machinery, automotive parts, and chemicals to India, while India exports textiles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals to Austria. There is potential for further collaboration in the technology and renewable energy sectors.

It is pertinent to note that high-level visits between the two countries have bolstered political ties. Regular exchanges between officials help in deepening cooperation on various global issues, including climate change and sustainable development. Moreover, Austria has supported various development projects in India, particularly in sectors like renewable energy and sustainable development. Both countries collaborate in multilateral forums on issues of global concern.

