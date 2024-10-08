Why India Should Leverage ASEAN Platform To Position Itself As Global Leader

New Delhi: The summit-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc in Lao PDR that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this week assume additional significance because of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday that PM Modi will be in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on October 10-11 to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit.

"The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation," the Ministry stated in a press release. "The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS participating countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance."

India is marking a decade of its Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and New Delhi's Indo-Pacific vision.

The ASEAN regional bloc comprises 10 countries of Southeast Asia - Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. East Timor has recently been given observer status in the bloc.

India's engagement with the ASEAN has primarily been driven by three goals: enhancing connectivity between India and ASEAN in the broadest sense of the term whether it be physical, digital, people-to-people or business; strengthening the ASEAN organisation; and expanding practical cooperation in the maritime domain. In 2022, the relationship between India and ASEAN was elevated from that of Strategic Partnership to that of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. And last year, PM Modi presented a 12-point agenda for engagement between India and ASEAN.

India, meanwhile, has also emerged as the voice of the Global South. Since holding the G20 presidency in 2022-23, India has hosted three editions of the Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS), the last one in August this year. Except for Singapore, all the other member states of ASEAN are part of the Global South.

It is in the light of this that, given the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, whether it be the Russia-Ukraine conflict or the war in West Asia, India can leverage the ASEAN platform to position itself as a global leader.

"This year, the importance of India's participation in the ASEAN summit-level meetings is both geopolitical and economic," Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank and an expert on ASEAN, told ETV Bharat.

"India hosted the third Voice of the Global South Summit earlier this year. The Global South can play an important role in stabilising the political and economic uncertainties afflicting the world."

De explained that ASEAN countries in the Global South are very active. He said that though India and the ASEAN are not part of the ongoing conflicts in other parts of the world, “we are facing the downsides of these”.

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict has thrown up energy and food security challenges," he said. "The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are forcing commercial ships to take longer routes thereby pushing up insurance premiums."

According to De, if India, ASEAN and other countries of the Global South can come to a deal, it will be beneficial for everybody.

Referring to China's aggression in the South China Sea, he said that while the ASEAN countries have their own plan to deal with Beijing, India and other developed nations have been following the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) since 1982. However, he said, it is unclear whether China is following the UNCLOS and this is very disturbing.

"India and ASEAN can do a lot if they get together," De said. "That is why India's participation in this year's ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit is very important."

The ASEAN-India Summit provides a vital opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and ASEAN, foster regional integration, and address key geopolitical, economic, and security challenges in the region. India has been participating in the ASEAN-India Summit continuously since 2002.

The East Asia Summit is a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region for strategic dialogue and cooperation on political, security, and economic issues. Launched in 2005, the East Asia Summit serves as a platform for the leaders of the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions to discuss key challenges and opportunities. It is an important component of the broader regional architecture and plays a significant role in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific by addressing a wide range of issues, from security concerns to economic cooperation and development. Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, eight other nations participate in the East Asia Summit – India, the US, Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

According to K Yhome, a Fellow at the Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence, this year’s ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit are being held at a time when India's leadership is beginning to be recognised by the Global South. He explained that India has been able to engage with all major powers that are in some conflict or the other, be it US-China, Russia-EU or China-Japan.

"Through deft diplomatic maneuvering, India enjoys its engagements with all major powers and has been working with each of these powers to reshape the existing imbalances of power, whether it be in the UN or giving a voice for the Global South," Yhome told ETV Bharat.

"Therefore, India has the ability to use platforms such as the ASEAN to further consolidate its leadership in rebuilding a global order that is multipolar, inclusive and respects the rule of law. India should not lose the opportunity to position itself as a global leader."

He further explained that given India's partnership and friendship with major powers, New Delhi should platforms such as the ASEAN to continue its efforts towards consolidating a peaceful approach towards conflict resolution.

"ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific provides India with an opportunity to strengthen multilateralism," Yhome said.