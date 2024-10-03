ETV Bharat / international

Why Did Israel Ban UN Chief Antonio Guterres Entry?

Tel Aviv/ United Nations: Israel’s banning of UN secretary-general António Guterres from entering that country appears to have made the Iran-Israel war scenario a more complex one.

Foreign minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday announced that the country has declared UN secretary-general António Guterres 'persona non grata' and banned him from entering Israel.

Why has Israel banned the UN chief's entry?

Israel's ban on UN secretary-general António Guterres came after Guterres "failed to unequivocally condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel and the Hamas attacks on October 7."

According to Katz, anyone failing to criticise these actions does not deserve to enter Israel. The confrontation became more stark afer Katz said Israel will defend its citizens and uphold its dignity, with or without the UN chief’s support.

In a post on X, Katz said, "Today, I have declared UN secretary-general @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil."

What did the UN chief say about the Middle East crisis?

UN chief Guterres expressed concern over the ongoing escalation in the Middle East after Iran's rocket attack on Israel. He, however,didn't name Iran or Israel for the tension. "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire," he said in an X post.