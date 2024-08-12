ETV Bharat / international

Why Foreign Secretary Misri's Visit To Nepal Strategically Important?

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday visited the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal and offered special prayers. Misri is currently on a two-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepal's foreign secretary.

The arrival of Foreign Secretary Misri stands as a pivotal moment for India and Nepal, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to align their strategic priorities and bolster mutual understanding.

Misri, a highly accomplished diplomat with a well-established reputation as a China specialist, stepped into the role of Foreign Secretary just last month. In adherence to tradition, his inaugural diplomatic mission led him to neighboring countries, with Nepal as a significant focal point.

This visit comes in the wake of a recent change in government in Nepal, with CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli leading coalition with the Nepali Congress. Upon his arrival in Kathmandu, Misri engaged in extensive consultations with Nepali leaders, concentrating on pressing political and developmental issues of mutual concern.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Oli, Misri emphatically reaffirmed the enduring, multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal, underscoring the imperative to revitalize various sectors of bilateral cooperation.

Discussions with President Ram Chandra Poudel likewise revolved around strengthening ties across all domains, with a particular emphasis on heightened collaboration in addressing climate change—a pivotal issue for both nations. Misri also held assertive talks with the top leaders of the major political parties.

Misri formally inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu, which was funded through India’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant.