Why Foreign Secretary Misri's Visit To Nepal Strategically Important?

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday visited the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal and offered special prayers. Misri is currently on a two-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepal's foreign secretary.
The arrival of Foreign Secretary Misri stands as a pivotal moment for India and Nepal, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to align their strategic priorities and bolster mutual understanding.
Misri, a highly accomplished diplomat with a well-established reputation as a China specialist, stepped into the role of Foreign Secretary just last month. In adherence to tradition, his inaugural diplomatic mission led him to neighboring countries, with Nepal as a significant focal point.
This visit comes in the wake of a recent change in government in Nepal, with CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli leading coalition with the Nepali Congress. Upon his arrival in Kathmandu, Misri engaged in extensive consultations with Nepali leaders, concentrating on pressing political and developmental issues of mutual concern.
In his meeting with Prime Minister Oli, Misri emphatically reaffirmed the enduring, multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal, underscoring the imperative to revitalize various sectors of bilateral cooperation.
Discussions with President Ram Chandra Poudel likewise revolved around strengthening ties across all domains, with a particular emphasis on heightened collaboration in addressing climate change—a pivotal issue for both nations. Misri also held assertive talks with the top leaders of the major political parties.
Misri formally inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu, which was funded through India’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant.
In recent years, India-Nepal relations have witnessed significant advancements, particularly in the domains of connectivity projects, power trade, and other cooperative initiatives.
Nevertheless, enduring distrust persists, stemming from strained relations during Oli’s previous tenure in 2016 and the territorial dispute in 2020. Despite these challenges, a discernible improvement in trust between the two nations is evident, with India gradually dispelling perceptions of favoritism toward the Nepali Congress-Maoist coalition.
Oli's return to power, marking his third tenure in a decade, coincides with a period of cautious optimism. His initial term in 2015 was overshadowed by the Indian economic blockade, while his 2018 tenure was characterized by a strong mandate following the formation of the Nepal Communist Party.
In Oli’s current term, India and Nepal appear to be engaged in a phase of astute observation and strategic recalibration. Experts said that Misri’s visit could play a pivotal role in facilitating open communication of concerns and interests from both sides. This visit is anticipated to be succeeded by a visit from Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, aimed at laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Oli’s forthcoming visit to India.
