ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why Defence Has Emerged As A Key Pillar Of Cooperation Between India And Angola

PM Narendra Modi at the Exchange of MoUs and Joint Press Statements along with the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: In a development that underscores the strategic evolution of India's engagement with Africa, defence cooperation emerged as a central theme in the delegation-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Angolan President Joao Lourenço held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The talks marked a decisive step toward institutionalising defence ties, with both sides agreeing to deepen collaboration in military training, maritime security, and defence technology.

India also approved Angola’s request for a $200-million line of credit for defence procurement.

"I am happy to announce that a defence credit line of $200 million has been approved for the modernisation of Angola's forces," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Lourenco following the delegation-level talks. "Repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies have also been discussed. We would be happy to assist in the training of Angola's armed forces."

In a special media briefing following the talks, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that defence cooperation has emerged as a new area of interest between India and Angola.

"Apart from the line of credit, the Prime Minister also offered to train Angolan defence forces," Ravi said.

India and Angola have historically shared warm relations, rooted in anti-colonial solidarity and mutual support in international forums. India's contribution to the United Nations Angola Verification Mission III (UNAVEM III) in the 1990s, where it deployed infantry and engineering units to support peacekeeping efforts during Angola's civil war, laid the groundwork for defence collaboration.

In recent years, both nations have recognised the strategic value of deepening defence cooperation. India’s growing global stature and Angola's strategic location along the Atlantic coast make their partnership mutually beneficial.

During the inaugural round of foreign office consultations (FOC) between India and Angola held in Angola's capital Luanda in August 2023, the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including greater collaboration in a number of areas, including defence as well as trade and investment.

Angola is seeking to diversify its foreign partnerships beyond traditional actors like China, Russia, and Portugal. India, on the other hand, is seeking to expand its presence in Africa as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, and sees Angola as a gateway to the resource-rich and geopolitically important Gulf of Guinea region.

India's strength in capacity building has been a major draw for Angola. The Indian armed forces have a long-standing tradition of training foreign military personnel, particularly from African nations, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

This cooperation in training will help Angola address gaps in military professionalism, logistics, and command structures, which are essential for a country emerging from decades of civil war. India’s relatively low-cost and high-quality training modules offer Angola a sustainable way to build its defence human capital, without over-reliance on expensive Western contractors or opaque Chinese military support.

Maritime security has become a particularly important area of focus, given Angola’s extensive Atlantic coastline and its strategic location in the Gulf of Guinea, a region plagued by piracy, illegal fishing, and drug trafficking. India, with its growing blue-water navy and increasing stakes in maritime security in the Indian Ocean and beyond, sees Angola as a key partner in extending its maritime domain awareness westwards. The Indian Navy has already made port calls in Luanda.