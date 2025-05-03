Explained | Why Defence Has Emerged As A Key Pillar Of Cooperation Between India And Angola

New Delhi: In a development that underscores the strategic evolution of India's engagement with Africa, defence cooperation emerged as a central theme in the delegation-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Angolan President Joao Lourenço held in New Delhi on Saturday.
The talks marked a decisive step toward institutionalising defence ties, with both sides agreeing to deepen collaboration in military training, maritime security, and defence technology.
India also approved Angola’s request for a $200-million line of credit for defence procurement.
"I am happy to announce that a defence credit line of $200 million has been approved for the modernisation of Angola's forces," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Lourenco following the delegation-level talks. "Repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies have also been discussed. We would be happy to assist in the training of Angola's armed forces."
In a special media briefing following the talks, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that defence cooperation has emerged as a new area of interest between India and Angola.
"Apart from the line of credit, the Prime Minister also offered to train Angolan defence forces," Ravi said.
India and Angola have historically shared warm relations, rooted in anti-colonial solidarity and mutual support in international forums. India's contribution to the United Nations Angola Verification Mission III (UNAVEM III) in the 1990s, where it deployed infantry and engineering units to support peacekeeping efforts during Angola's civil war, laid the groundwork for defence collaboration.
In recent years, both nations have recognised the strategic value of deepening defence cooperation. India’s growing global stature and Angola's strategic location along the Atlantic coast make their partnership mutually beneficial.
During the inaugural round of foreign office consultations (FOC) between India and Angola held in Angola's capital Luanda in August 2023, the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including greater collaboration in a number of areas, including defence as well as trade and investment.
Angola is seeking to diversify its foreign partnerships beyond traditional actors like China, Russia, and Portugal. India, on the other hand, is seeking to expand its presence in Africa as part of its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, and sees Angola as a gateway to the resource-rich and geopolitically important Gulf of Guinea region.
India's strength in capacity building has been a major draw for Angola. The Indian armed forces have a long-standing tradition of training foreign military personnel, particularly from African nations, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.
This cooperation in training will help Angola address gaps in military professionalism, logistics, and command structures, which are essential for a country emerging from decades of civil war. India’s relatively low-cost and high-quality training modules offer Angola a sustainable way to build its defence human capital, without over-reliance on expensive Western contractors or opaque Chinese military support.
Maritime security has become a particularly important area of focus, given Angola’s extensive Atlantic coastline and its strategic location in the Gulf of Guinea, a region plagued by piracy, illegal fishing, and drug trafficking. India, with its growing blue-water navy and increasing stakes in maritime security in the Indian Ocean and beyond, sees Angola as a key partner in extending its maritime domain awareness westwards. The Indian Navy has already made port calls in Luanda.
"India's stated policy is that we provide defence equipment, capacity-building and training as per the requests of our African partners," Abhishek Mishra, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, told ETV Bharat.
"Africa is considered one of the most lucrative markets for the export of India's indigenously manufactured. That is of the low cost and reliability of our defence equipment."
Mishra also pointed out that the waters of West Africa, including the Gulf of Guinea and the Niger delta, is the most piracy-infested region in the world.
"Given India’s exports to countries in West Africa, maritime security cooperation between India and Angola has become important," he said.
Another important point about India-Angola defence cooperation that Mishra highlighted is the Lobito Corridor that is proposed to be built by the US and the European Union. Located in Central Africa, the Lobito Corridor proposes to build a railway line connecting the critical minerals mines in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with the Lobito port in Angola.
"The Lobito Corridor can open up new areas of partnership between India and the US," he said. According to Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, India wants to export its indigenously manufactured defence equipment to Africa but till now this has been limited to countries in East Africa
"Our defence exports have been mostly to countries like Tanzania, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Kenya in East Africa," Bhattacharya said. "India also held defence expos in Tanzania and Mozambique."
He said that the defence cooperation between India and Angola on the west coast of Africa is a new development.
"This is a bid to reduce China’s influence in Angola," Bhattacharya explained. "Of the total loans China has extended to African countries, one-third has gone to Angola."
He said that Angola is not in a position to repay these loans and is paying in kind by way of oil and minerals. "For China, Angola is a milking cow," he said.
Bhattacharya further stated that the previous government was extremely corrupt and China took advantage of that.
"The current government is looking for new alternatives in terms of foreign partnerships," he said.
Defence has emerged as a key pillar of India-Angola cooperation due to a mix of strategic geography, capacity-building needs, maritime interests, and shared multilateral values. As Angola looks to diversify its security partnerships and India expands its Africa outreach, their growing defence ties represent a pragmatic and mutually beneficial evolution. This partnership holds the promise of not just strengthening bilateral relations, but also contributing to regional peace, stability, and development across Africa’s Atlantic seaboard.