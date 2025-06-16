ETV Bharat / international

Why Cyprus Is Emerging As India’s Eastern Mediterranean Anchor In The IMEC

New Delhi: As India charts a transformative path westward through the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus is emerging as a pivotal partner in this ambitious connectivity project.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nicosia on June 15-16, both India and Cyprus articulated a shared vision of acting as regional bridges—linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Their joint endorsement of Cyprus as a prospective logistics and maritime hub under IMEC signals not just growing bilateral warmth, but also a pragmatic recognition of Cyprus’s strategic geography and EU alignment.

“Cyprus and India share a strategic vision of serving as bridges between regions,” a joint statement issued following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides reads. “Both leaders underscored the significance of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a transformative, multi-nodal initiative that fosters peace, economic integration, and sustainable development. Viewing IMEC as a catalyst for constructive regional cooperation, they reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from the Indian peninsula through the wider Middle East to Europe.”

The statement further reads that while recognising Cyprus’s role as a gateway into Europe and, in this context, its prospect to serve as a regional hub for transshipment, storage, distribution, and logistics, both sides welcomed the prospect of Indian shipping companies establishing a presence in Cyprus, encouraging the advancement of maritime cooperation through joint ventures involving Cyprus-based and Indian maritime service providers as a means of further strengthening economic and logistical ties.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with President Christodoulides following the bilateral talks, Modi said that Cyprus is India’s trusted partner in the European Union.

“We wish Cyprus all the best for its European Union presidency next year,” he stated. “We are confident that under your (Cyprus’s) presidency, new dimensions will be added to India-EU relations.”

The Prime Minister stated that solutions through dialogue and restoration of stability are the calls of humanity amidst the current geopolitical tensions.

“We also talked about increasing connectivity with the Mediterranean region,” Modi said. “We agree that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will pave the way for peace and prosperity in the region.”

The IMEC is a landmark connectivity initiative launched on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Conceived as a strategic counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), IMEC aims to foster secure, resilient, and sustainable economic linkages across India, the Middle East, and Europe. The corridor is designed as a multimodal trade and energy network, integrating ports, railways, highways, pipelines, and digital infrastructure.

At its core, IMEC is not just an infrastructure plan—it is a bold geoeconomic and geopolitical alignment that seeks to reshape the way goods, energy, and data move across continents, while reinforcing a new model of cooperation built on transparency, rules-based systems, and shared prosperity.

The IMEC comprises two primary corridors. The Eastern Corridor connects India to the Arabian Peninsula with major ports in Mumbai, Gujarat, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This segment focuses on maritime transport and infrastructure modernisation.