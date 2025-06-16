Why Cyprus Is Emerging As India’s Eastern Mediterranean Anchor In The IMEC

New Delhi: As India charts a transformative path westward through the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus is emerging as a pivotal partner in this ambitious connectivity project.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nicosia on June 15-16, both India and Cyprus articulated a shared vision of acting as regional bridges—linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Their joint endorsement of Cyprus as a prospective logistics and maritime hub under IMEC signals not just growing bilateral warmth, but also a pragmatic recognition of Cyprus’s strategic geography and EU alignment.
“Cyprus and India share a strategic vision of serving as bridges between regions,” a joint statement issued following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides reads. “Both leaders underscored the significance of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a transformative, multi-nodal initiative that fosters peace, economic integration, and sustainable development. Viewing IMEC as a catalyst for constructive regional cooperation, they reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from the Indian peninsula through the wider Middle East to Europe.”
The statement further reads that while recognising Cyprus’s role as a gateway into Europe and, in this context, its prospect to serve as a regional hub for transshipment, storage, distribution, and logistics, both sides welcomed the prospect of Indian shipping companies establishing a presence in Cyprus, encouraging the advancement of maritime cooperation through joint ventures involving Cyprus-based and Indian maritime service providers as a means of further strengthening economic and logistical ties.
Speaking at a joint media briefing with President Christodoulides following the bilateral talks, Modi said that Cyprus is India’s trusted partner in the European Union.
“We wish Cyprus all the best for its European Union presidency next year,” he stated. “We are confident that under your (Cyprus’s) presidency, new dimensions will be added to India-EU relations.”
The Prime Minister stated that solutions through dialogue and restoration of stability are the calls of humanity amidst the current geopolitical tensions.
“We also talked about increasing connectivity with the Mediterranean region,” Modi said. “We agree that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will pave the way for peace and prosperity in the region.”
The IMEC is a landmark connectivity initiative launched on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. Conceived as a strategic counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), IMEC aims to foster secure, resilient, and sustainable economic linkages across India, the Middle East, and Europe. The corridor is designed as a multimodal trade and energy network, integrating ports, railways, highways, pipelines, and digital infrastructure.
At its core, IMEC is not just an infrastructure plan—it is a bold geoeconomic and geopolitical alignment that seeks to reshape the way goods, energy, and data move across continents, while reinforcing a new model of cooperation built on transparency, rules-based systems, and shared prosperity.
The IMEC comprises two primary corridors. The Eastern Corridor connects India to the Arabian Peninsula with major ports in Mumbai, Gujarat, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This segment focuses on maritime transport and infrastructure modernisation.
The Northern Corridor is proposed to link the UAE to Europe via Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, terminating at European ports such as Piraeus (Greece) and possibly Haifa (Israel) and extending into Italy, France, and Germany via rail and road. It includes railway modernisation to facilitate high-speed freight movement across the Middle East.
As the joint statement issued following the meeting between Modi and Christodoulides reflects, both sides agreed on a strategic vision of acting as regional bridges—India linking South and East Asia with West Asia, and Cyprus connecting the Eastern Mediterranean with continental Europe.
The IMEC is also seen as a tool for fostering peace and regional cooperation, enabling sustainable development across continents, and promoting interconnectivity beyond traditional trade corridors
The India-Cyprus joint reaffirmation of IMEC’s potential elevates it from a logistics plan to a geostrategic blueprint rooted in shared democratic values, transparency, and stability in critical regions like the Middle East and the Mediterranean.
In a separate media briefing in Nicosia ahead of Modi’s departure to Canada for the G7 Summit, Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that the two sides discussed trade and investment, defence, fintech, maritime and shipping, connectivity including IMEC initiative, mobility and people-to-people ties.
“The visit takes place against the backdrop of serious global challenges,” Lal said. “The leaders discussed various pressing regional and global conflicts and issues.”
He stated that Indian shipping firms are exploring opportunities in connectivity and logistics with Cyprus.
“These linkages have relevance in the context of IMEC,” Lal said.
Earlier in the day, Modi was conferred with Cyprus’s ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’ by President Christodoulides. Modi accepted the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasised that the award was a “symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity”.
This was the first prime ministerial visit from India to Cyprus in more than two decades.
The India–Cyprus joint statement underscores the increasing convergence between New Delhi’s connectivity ambitions and Nicosia’s regional aspirations. Cyprus is no longer just a friendly EU partner; it is now being positioned as a key operational node in India’s grand westward corridor. From logistics and maritime cooperation to regional stability and economic interdependence, Cyprus offers India a foothold in the EU’s southeastern frontier, a politically stable and regulation-aligned environment, and a platform for economic diplomacy in the Mediterranean. In the evolving IMEC narrative, Cyprus is set to become India’s eastern Mediterranean pivot – logistically smart, geopolitically secure, and diplomatically aligned.