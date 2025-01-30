Why Bangladesh Is Adopting Assertive Posture Ahead Of BGB-BSF Talks On Border Security

New Delhi: In a significant shift in diplomatic posture, Bangladesh has announced its intention to adopt a more assertive stance during the upcoming director general-level talks between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF), scheduled from February 17 to 20 in New Delhi.

This development comes amid escalating tensions over India’s construction of a single-row fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a project that has faced objections from the BGB.

“Our tone (during the talks) will be different,” the Daily Star quoted Home Adviser of the Bangladesh interim government Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury as saying during a press briefing following an inter-ministerial preparatory meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Jahangir, according to the report, stated that “the killing of unarmed Bangladeshi civilians by BSF personnel and Indian miscreants at the border must end”.

“This is unacceptable under any circumstances,” he said. “We’ll strongly press India to take effective measures to stop border killings.”

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui also said that Bangladesh will not make any concessions on issues where it feels deprived in its dealings with India.

“We will not compromise on the matters where we believe we have been deprived,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted Siddiqui as telling the media.

The biannual talks between the heads of BSF and the BGB that were tentatively scheduled to be held in New Delhi between November 18 and 22 last year had to be postponed due to a change in plans in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh side had informed that it was working on an “early date” for the talks. The talks between the two forces also include officials from the home and external affairs ministries, and anti-narcotics, customs and some other federal agencies from both the countries that have a stake in border management.

The BSF guards a 4,096-km-long international front with Bangladesh on India’s eastern side. The DG-level border talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternatively travelling to the respective national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

The 54th edition of the border talks between India and Bangladesh was held from March 5 to 9 last year in Dhaka and focused on enhancing border security and cooperation, with delegations led by India’s then BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal and Siddiqui.

One of the primary concerns discussed was reducing violent incidents involving cross-border criminals. Both sides agreed to implement increased joint patrols, especially during late-night hours, to reduce incidents of assault against security personnel and civilians. Enhanced public awareness initiatives along the border were also emphasised, aiming to promote a safer environment for communities on both sides.

Additionally, infrastructure and environmental issues were part of the agenda. Bangladesh raised concerns about the ecological impact of wastewater from Agartala, India, and proposed a water treatment plant. Discussions also included cooperation in water resource management and infrastructural development within 150 yards of the border, with mutual agreement on joint management measures.

The postponement of the next round of talks came after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the wake of a mass uprising in Bangladesh in August last year.

Now, given the statement of Home Adviser Jahangir about Bangladesh intending to change its tone during the BSF-BGB talks, there are speculations about what signal is Dhaka sending to Delhi.

Experts, however, dismiss the statement as purely political.

“They (the interim government) are just trying to impress the people in Bangladesh,” an Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. “They want to show that they are not like former Prime Minister Hasina who was seen as a friend of India.”

The expert explained that the agenda for BSF-BGB talks are formalised well in advance.

“They have a set agenda,” the expert said. “This is the first bilateral meeting between the two sides after the foreign office consultations during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Dhaka in December last year.”

The foreign office consultations were held at a time when bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh were poised delicately following the regime change in Dhaka last year. On August 5, 2024, Hasina, considered a close friend of India, was ousted from power following a mass uprising in protest against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Three days later, Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin installed an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser.

With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense. Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina, who has taken refuge in India, and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August.

Saifur Rahman Tapan, a Dhaka-based journalist, concurred with the Indian expert’s views.

“Jahangir is just trying to reflect the sentiments of the interim government’s supporters,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. “They (the interim government) know that they are facing crises on different fronts like rise in prices of essential commodities, law and order, and unemployment.”

Tapan further explained that the ousted Awami League of Sheikh Hasina and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have now come almost on the same page as secular forces in the country’s political landscape.

“The interim government is trying to extend its power which was originally expected to last at the most for two years,” he said. “Due to its failure in conducting state affairs, the people are increasingly in favour of holding early parliamentary elections.”

Tapan also said that the interim government is trying to give access to Bangladesh for Pakistan. During his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the D-8 meeting held in Egypt in December last year, Yunus had asked that Islamabad settle the 1971 Liberation War-related issues so that relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan can move forward.

“Since 1974, Bangladesh has been claiming a huge sum of money as compensation for repaying foreign debts and sharing state assets,” Tapan said. “Now, just to entertain Pakistan, the interim government is raising anti-India rhetorics. People in Bangladesh don’t like this.”